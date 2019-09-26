BLOWING ROCK – Returning for its 30th year, Ghost Train at Tweetsie Railroad opened its gates to visitors on Friday, Sept. 20, showcasing longtime traditions such as the Spice Ghouls on Main Street, the Boneyard, Haunted House, Freaky Forest and of course, the Ghost Train steaming down the tracks, shooting sparks and fire as it picked up passengers.
“Ghost Train debuted at Tweetsie Railroad in 1990 with just a spooky nighttime train ride, a simple haunted house, and some kid’s activities,” said Meghan Minton, spokeswoman for Tweetsie. “It was one of the first theme park Halloween events in the nation. Over the past thirty years, it has grown to include new attractions and activities for the whole family.”
The nightime attraction opens at 7:30 p.m., just 90 minutes after the Wild West theme park closes for the day.
“Planning for the Ghost Train begins many months prior to the event,” Minton said. “We employ almost 200 employees to entertain park guests, operate the rides, staff the food facilities and stores, and keep the park clean. We begin decorating the park with fall décor and constructing Ghost Train attractions immediately after Labor Day.”
The main areas of the park are child-friendly, while the Ghost Train itself, Haunted House and Freaky Forest are recommended for guests eight or older.
Ghost Train runs Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 25-26 from 7:30-11 p.m. For more information, visit www.tweetsie.com.
