BOONE — A spurt of warm weather has High Country gardeners itching to pull on their gloves and get to work outside, but with cold weather still blowing through the mountains the garden beds will have to wait.
To begin planting early for the summer, the Watauga County Cooperative Extension Service hosted an indoor seed starting seminar to share information and best practices to get a jump start on summer gardening.
Paige Patterson, horticulture agent for the Watauga Cooperative Extension, and Mandy Stroupe, a graduate of the extension’s master gardener program, led a group through an informative presentation and then some hands-in-the-dirt practice starting seeds indoors for community gardens.
The growing season — the time between the last and first frosts of the year — only lasts on average161 days from early May to mid-October in the High Country, Stroupe said. Especially for plants that take longer to grow, like celery, eggplant and some pepper and melon varieties, starting seeds indoors and transplanting them outside when the weather gets warm is a good way to extend the growing season and make the most of hot, balmy summer months.
While gardeners may be most excited about getting their hands in the soil, Stroupe said that planning is often the most important step in starting seeds. Timing how long a seed can grow indoors before it needs to be planted outside is important, as is making sure a gardener has enough space, light and the right conditions to grow.
“There are no gardening mistakes, only experiments,” Stroupe said, quoting Janet Kilburn Phillips.
She said she’s made plenty of her own mistakes starting seeds, a process which she said tends to be finicky and require a good amount of attention.
Seeds from previous years that gardeners have kept are still fair game for this growing season, but Stroupe cautioned that not all these seeds may germinate. To test whether they’ll be viable, she said to put seeds in a damp paper towel and keep them moist to see if they start sprouting. She said that seeds are able to germinate for many years and that there is even a case study in which scientists in Israel were able to germinate an ancient date palm seed that was 2,000 years old.
Additionally, gardeners can use time starting seeds indoors to grow plants that may need a little extra tender love and care, like expensive or heirloom seeds.
Stroupe highlighted the five fundamentals seeds need — light, air, water, soil and nutrients — and how they may be different than gardeners might expect when starting seeds versus just growing a plant outside.
While green and leafy plants may only need around four hours of direct sunlight per day, root vegetables need six and fruiting plants need around six to eight hours of direct sunlight. An essential part of the planning process, Stroupe said, is figuring out what kind of space a gardener has in their indoor growing area and what kind of light it gets. She and Patterson offered suggestions on grow-light options.
While there are a variety of containers to start seeds in from small pots to peat pots to cell-trays, Stroupe emphasized that keeper the each plant’s roots separate is important for being able to transfer the plants outside later. Additionally, keeping a plastic dome lid on top of the planting container will help maintain moisture while the seeds begin to sprout.
Once seeds are germinated, in the soil and sprouting, Stroupe said that introducing nutrients quickly will help sustain healthy growth. Seeds have most everything they need nutritionally to begin growing, Stroupe said, but once they get going the most important nutrient to introduce is phosphorus. The three big nutrients in fertilizers are nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, often abbreviated as “NPK,” and right when the plant is starting to grow phosphorus is the most important.
Patterson shared the Johnny Seeds company’s calendar which outlines different plants, number of days the seeds can be started before they need to be set outside and when it is safe to plant outside relative to the frost-free date. Figuring out when to put plants outside is a crucial decision so that small plants don’t get shocked by a freeze, so Stroupe and Patterson recommended gardeners plan out their calendars in advance to estimate how long they’ll keep plants indoors.
At the end of the program, Patterson lead participants in starting some seeds for community gardens, demonstrating how to evenly space them out in planters and displaying some grow-light racks the extension office has constructed with accessible materials like PVC pipes.
Gardeners in the High Country have plenty of places to buy seeds and prepare for the planting season. The Watauga County Public Library hosts a seed library, and on April 9 the High Country Seed & Plant Swap will be at the Ashe County Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown West Jefferson.
For those looking for fruit plants, the Watauga County Agricultural Extension is hosting its fruit plant sale through April 1. To inquire about the fruit plant sale, call the office at (828) 264-3061 or email wataugamastergardener@gmail.com.
