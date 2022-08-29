BLOWING ROCK — Royalty is now among us, officially crowned on Aug. 26, in Blowing Rock's Memorial Park. Ed Kyles and Lee Moore are the new reigning king and queen of Blowing Rock pickleball, thanks to their exploits in the first annual charity pickleball tournament in benefit of the Blowing Rock Community Foundation.
Twenty-four mostly Blowing Rock members of the Village Picklers participated in the tournament, organized by Lee and Al Bailey. They said it would run from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and after all the points were totaled the king and queen, as well as the runners-up, were announced a few minutes before high noon, right on time.
"The tournament was split into two parts," explained Al Bailey, "the regular play at the end as well as what we call 'dink' play. The entries this year were limited to 24, which included 12 men and 12 women. Everybody drew a number out of a hat and the numbers were randomly drawn to match team members. You had no idea in advance who your partner might be and they changed with each round. With each different partner, every individual earned points. Each round was timed, so you played to the whistle, not to a specific point objective. At the end, every player's points were totaled and the ones with the most earned the titles of king and queen."
With a wave to the crowd (somewhat reminiscent of Princess Diana), Moore told The Blowing Rocket of her initial reactions to being named Queen of the Pickleball Tournament.
"My favorite brand of pickles is now Mt. Olive," said Moore in accepting her crown and other grand prizes of a T-shirt identifying her as "Queen" — along with a large jar of Mt. Olive pickles. "I will treasure this crown and T-shirt for at least a week and maybe until the next opportunity to defend my title!"
The other participants affectionately call Kyles, "Red Shoes." That's because he sports a pair of Wilson-branded pickleball shoes of that hue.
"These are official pickleball shoes," said Kyles. "You have to be able to move from side to side as well as forward and back in pickleball, so traditional running shoes don't really work. I think Wilson just took their racquetball shoes and replaced the label with 'pickleball' along the side of them."
Kyles was gracious in accepting his trophies, as a king should be.
"I am humbled in accepting this crown. Knowing how good and how competitive all of these players are, I am grateful they all basically laid down their paddles and let me win," Kyles said, tongue decidedly in cheek.
While the king and queen each got t-shirts, a crown and a jar of pickles, each of the five runners up in the gender divisions received a gift certificate to the Blue Deer ice cream and cookies shop on Main Street. Other awards included a $50 gift certificate to Foggy Rock restaurant.
"We are truly thankful for the participation of these pickleball enthusiasts, as well as for their generosity," said Sandy Miller, chair of the Blowing Rock Community Foundation.
To date, 125 Blowing Rock students have received well over $1 million in college scholarships and. said Miller, 95 percent of the recipients have completed their degrees, not counting those still in school and progressing toward graduation. The foundation also has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to area non-profit agencies. In 2021, eleven organizations participated in a share of $25,000 in grant awards.
Golf Tournament Just Around the Corner, Oct. 1
Miller said that the scholarship and grant programs are enabled by charitable contributions, as well as special fundraising events. The pickleball tournament is just the latest, while the foundation has partnered with Blowing Rock Country Club since 1989 to host "Community Service Days" tournaments for golf and tennis.
This year's golf tournament in benefit of the Blowing Rock Community Foundation, the 36th Annual, will be played on Oct. 1, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at Blowing Rock Country Club.
"Historically, this tournament and its 100 slots for golfers has sold out thanks in large part to the players' generosity and their appreciation for what we do. Entries are already being received at the BRCC pro shop and it looks like we are headed for another sellout, so those wanting to play should make sure they get their foursomes together now, or their individual entries signed up right away," said Miller. "100 golfers is the limit."
Golf information from the website:
GOLF SCHRAMBLE: Two Net Best Balls of Foursome. All players tee off and select the best located team member’s tee shot.
All players count this shot as their first stroke. From this selected location, all players will play their own ball into the hole. This method of play applies to all holes EXCEPT ALL PAR 3 HOLES.
On each par 3 hole, players must play their own ball into the hole without the benefit of selecting a team member’s tee shot. This is the modification of the Schramble format.
Please respect the BRCC dress code: No blue jeans, shirts without collars, short shorts, or tank tops.
Deadline for registration is September 30th. Call Golf Pro, Andrew Glover, with any questions: 828-295-7311
Groovy Nights Returns in 2023
One of Blowing Rock Community Foundation's most anticipated — and, as a fundraiser, highly successful — events has been "Groovy Nights," comprised of a number of both full-time and seasonal residents lending their "acting" talents to mostly lip-synching skits involving iconic music selections. Other than lip-synching skits have included two variations of a "synchronized swimming" performance that, in both cases, brought down the house, so to speak.
"Because of COVID-19, we didn't have Groovy Nights in 2020 or 2021. Remnants of the pandemic are still out there, so we thought it best not to have it this year, too," said Miller. "But it is going to come back in 2023, bigger and better than ever. We already have people volunteering to perform and the skit ideas are tremendous. I can't get over how creative people are here in Blowing Rock!"
More information about Blowing Rock Communication can be found at the organization's website: www.blowingrockcf.org
