Lee Moore and Ed Kyles

Despite not having a red carpet to walk down nor a thrown to sit on, Lee Moore and Ed Kyles enjoy the moment on Aug. 26 in Memorial Park after earning the titles of 'Queen' and 'King' in the first annual pickleball tournament in benefit of the Blowing Rock Community Foundation.
Blowing Rock pickleball

Twenty-four mostly members of the Village Picklers participated in the Aug. 26 benefit tournament in support of the college scholarships and area non-profit grants awarded annually by the Blowing Rock Community Foundation. The event was held in Memorial Park.
Ed Kyles pickleball

Ed Kyles slams a serve across the net on Aug. 26, en route to his being named Blowing Rock's first 'king' of pickleball. The Blowing Rock Community Foundation fundraiser was held at Memorial Park.
Pickleball awards

And the winners get... a colorful crown and a jar of pickles, plus a T-shirt identifying them as 'King' and 'Queen' emblazoned across the front, Aug. 26 for the Blowing Rock Community Foundation fundraising tournament in Memorial Park.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.