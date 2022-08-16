BLOWING ROCK — For Scott Ballard, art has never been a career. It is a form of meditation. Every painting takes on a life of its own.
Ballard is one of the featured artists through Aug. 21, at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series hosted and produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
"I absolutely love this Edgewood Cottage series. I love talking with people about art. You might say I love 'geeking out' about art," said Ballard. "You start talking about art with artists and if you have just enough knowledge about how art is created, you just go off the deep end talking about it. It is so much fun."
Call Ballard a deconstructionist.
"When I turned 40, I had accumulated all of these art materials, over the years, saying 'one day, I will…' I also had two or three guitars. When I turned 40, I said to myself, 'Dude, you have to pick one, because you are mediocre, at best, in either one of those pursuits right now.' So I put the guitars away and started painting," he recalled.
He took an uncommon path to start taking art seriously.
"Instead of going to art school and receiving instruction," Ballard admitted, "I copied the Masters, such as Van Gogh, Monet, even a little bit of Picasso. I sort of deconstructed them. You might say I reverse engineered what they did. That is how I started.
"It was the fluidity of the brush strokes and working wet on wet," he continued. "The style is called, 'alla prima.' It basically means that I am not thinning my paint. Generally I don’t. Basically, I use the colors straight from the tube onto the canvas. Now I will mix them on the canvas. Those pots over there, I have probably painted four additions of wet on wet."
The goal was not forgery, but development of his own style.
"In deconstructing the masters, you really can’t copy them. Some people can copy pretty closely, but that Is not me," Ballard said. "But what happens when you strive to copy is that you don’t get it exact, so you end up developing your own style along the way."
Getting in a 'Zone'
Some of those Masters had a lasting impact on Ballard's work.
"The Impressionists have been particularly influential for me. They had a certain freedom in their work. They wanted to evoke an emotion in the viewer. They want you to have a visceral reaction to their work. They want you to say, ‘I saw that in my childhood.’ Or ‘I saw that in a dream.’ Well, when I have someone tell me they can feel the breeze in the trees, then I feel I have been successful," said Ballard, before adding, "I don’t think there is any particular technique for accomplishing that, at least for me. I call it a ‘flow state.’ I don’t want to overthink it, because each painting is a meditation. You get into a zone and you know you have been painting for two hours when your hands start to cramp. You just lose track of time."
Ballard grew up in Middleboro, Ky., near Cumberland Gap, in the eastern part of the state. After high school, he enrolled at DePauw University with the intention of going back home and becoming part of the family business.
"The university is basically in the middle of an Indiana cornfield. It is a cute little town. My family's business is radio and DePauw has a great program in radio and broadcasting. The grand plan was for me to go back to Kentucky and run everything. That didn't happen," he said.
Ballard describes his resume as "... all over the place."
"I moved to Banner Elk in 1989, so I have been in the High Country for 33 years. I went to work at Lees McRae College in a sports information role, in public relations," said Ballard. "That was until 1995, when I moved to Ashe County. I became a graduate student at Appalachian State and went to the Jefferson Post and said, 'I need a job.' They said I was over-qualified but I said, 'I don't care. I am in graduate school and need a job.' So I ended up being a sports reporter. I knew that I wasn’t writing for the newspaper. I was writing for readers’ scrapbooks."
Ballard said that becoming a local in Ashe County took some time.
"I moved to Ashe County in 1995 and both of my sons were born and raised there, so now I am grafted in! My boys are 25 and 18," he reported.
Ballard also said that he taught high school English, but for the last 20 years has enjoyed a another "gig."
"What I have done for the last 20 years is run a Christmas wreath business up in Ashe County. Although I do teach English online, the wreath business is my main gig. The company is named, 'West End Wreaths,' because I like alliteration. And when you look for wreaths in the phone book, you look under ‘W’ — so I wanted a company named that started with W," he chuckled.
Ballard, the radio guy turned sports journalist turned English teacher turned Christmas wreath producer loves being outside
"This High Country area has been a wonderful muse for all of the landscape stuff. The first thing I sold today was just a few minutes ago. It is an outside scene but it was of some pots at The Mustard Seed shop," said Ballard. "I work almost exclusively off of photographs. Granted, the eye sees things more three dimensionally than in a photograph, but the light doesn’t change in a photo."
And yet, he is flexible.
"I am going to participate in the Plein Air Festival here in Blowing Rock, which is this week. The Wet Paint Show is Saturday. We have to bring our canvases to get them stamped tomorrow (Tuesday, Aug. 16), so the painting is going on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," said Ballard.
For the multi-talented Ballard, painting alone is not enough to sate his creative spirit.
"I also have done some film work, mostly historical documentaries. Germaine Media and Appalachian Memory Keepers are the production companies. My friend Kelly Germaine and I are just history geeks. We have in production now a documentary on a coal mine explosion up on the West Virginia border. From a funding perspective, there are some underwritings but generally it is just our passion. We try to break even, but sometimes life gets in the way," said Ballard.
Life may "get in the way" from time to time, but rarely stops for Ballard. Visitors to Edgewood Cottage can "geek out" with him about art through Aug. 21, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., every day.
