Scott Ballard

Ashe County resident Scott Ballard is one of the featured artists through Aug. 21, at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series hosted and produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Scott Ballard - flowers against shed

Scott Ballard is one of the featured artists through Aug. 21 at Edgewood Cottage.
Scott Ballard - trees

If you can feel the breeze coursing through the trees in a Scott Ballard painting, he feels he has been successful. Ballard is one of the featured artists at Edgewood Cottage through Aug. 21, in the Artists in Residence series hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Scott Ballard - pots

Scott Ballard loves to be outside, even if aiming to paint pots at The Mustard Seed shop in Blowing Rock.
Scott Ballard with John Lee

Scott Ballard, left, visits with friend and fellow artist John Lee at Edgewood Cottage. Ballard is one of the featured artists through Aug. 21.
Scott Ballard - work in progress

Scott Ballard, a featured artists through Aug. 21 at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series, characteristics of a 'work in progress' on Aug. 15.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.