BLOWING ROCK —Don’t let all those smiles along the Shriners Parade route fool you. These are not your typical “boys with toys.”
The Charlotte-based Oasis Shriners were in Blowing Rock for their annual new member ceremonial events, June 3-5, and of course they had a parade down Main Street with clowns, dune buggies, miniature stock car racers, miniature Indy car replicas, motorized tricycles, antique vehicles, the Keystone Cops, past and present Potentates, Divans, Captains — and town dignitaries.
They had a lot of fun, but it was all to promote one of the worthiest of causes: fundraising for the Shriners Children’s Hospitals, 14 full-service healthcare facilities scattered mostly around North America as well as nine more outpatient clinics.
Significant about the Shriners’ efforts is that they treat all children regardless of a family’s ability to pay. In their specialties (orthopedics, spinal cord injuries, burn victims, and cleft palates), the Shriners’ research efforts have led to the development of advanced technologies, treatments and therapies.
In the U.S., a Shriners Hospital is located in:
Boston, Mass.
Chicago, Ill
Erie, Pa.;
ampa, Fla.
Greenville, S.C.
Honolulu, Hawaii
Lexington, Ky.
Springfield, Mass.
Sacramento, Calif.
Dayton, Ohio
Philadelphia, Pa.
Portland, Ore.
Salt Lake City, Utah
Shreveport, La.
Pasadena, Calif.
Spokane, Wash.
St. Louis, Mo.
Galveston, Texas
Woodbury, Minn.
Satellite clinics are in Bismark, N.D.; Boys Town, Neb.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Doylestown, Pa.; and Rapid City, S.D. Internationally, a Shriners Hospital is in Montreal, Quebec and another in Mexico City, Mexico.
With an estimated 500 members of Oasis Shriners coming from all over the 50 western counties of North Carolina in Blowing Rock over the weekend, it is estimated that the ceremonial event and parade brought more than 1,000 visitors to town for a long, fun-filled weekend.
