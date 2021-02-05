WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-5th District) joined a bipartisan group on the United States House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee that introduced legislation to “strengthen federal efforts to prevent and treat the harmful impacts of child abuse” on Jan. 25.
The Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act is co-sponsered by four Republicans and four Democrats, according to the committee.
“This broad-ranging proposal will serve America’s children and families by bolstering efforts to prevent and treat devastating cases of child abuse and neglect across the nation,” Foxx said in a statement. “I am proud to join my Republican colleagues Reps. Comer, Stefanik, and Johnson in cosponsoring the Stronger CAPTA and I thank them for their leadership and commitment to ensuring the safety of America’s children.”
The three republicans joining Foxx are Rep. James Comer (KY-01), Rep. Dusty Johnson (SD-at-Large) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21). The four Democrats joining the group were Rep. Bobby Scott (VA-03), Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11), and Rep. Kim Schrier (WA-08).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “hightened stress, school closures, loss of income and social isolation resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic have increased the risk for child abuse and neglect.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of visits to an emergency department related to child abuse and neglect decreased, but the percentage of releated visits resulting in hospitalization increased compared to 2019.
The CDC also states that reports to child protection agencies have declined across the United States by 20 to 70 percent, which is attributed to decreased in-person contact between children and mandated reporters like teachers and physicians.
The bill would help states address the rise in child abuse by “improving the quality of child protective services and building networks of prevention services designed to strengthen families,” according to the Education and Labor Committee.
The bill also addresses the sharing of data among states by developing policies and standards that “ensure consistency in types of in formation shared and not shared, and specify circumstances under which data should be shared through the interstate data exchange system,” according to the bill.
Under the bill, children would not be separated from their legal parent or guardian solely based on poverty, or without a judicial order except in cases of imminent harm.
The full text of the bill can be found at republicans-edlabor.house.gov/uploadedfiles/stronger_capta_117th_bill_text.pdf
