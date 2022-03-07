BOONE — Due to growing concerns around housing in Watauga County, a diverse group of community members and key agencies are hosting a four-session series to discuss housing safety, accessibility and affordability
The goal of each session is to give community members a platform to share their personal housing experiences while reviewing local housing data among and involving the community in solutions.
“The conversation around housing-related issues has been going on for decades in Watauga County, and its impacts can be felt across the vast majority of our socio-economic landscape,” said David Jackson, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “Simply said, it should be easier to live and thrive in this community."
According to a Housing Needs Assessment for the High Country by the firm Bowen National Research, the median home value in the High Country is $223,906, above the state’s estimated median value of $217,574. The report states that 64.7 percent of renters in Boone are cost burdened meaning the household pays more than 30 percent of income on housing costs.
“Many leaders have worked at this over time with the best of intentions, only to find the roadblocks too challenging to overcome," Jackson said. "What excites me most about where we are now is that this conversation is not being driven by any one group, rather a collaboration of families, students, thought leaders, government officials, and concerned citizens. Kellie Reed Ashcraft has done an amazing job bringing together a couple of dozen groups that were all trying to tackle the same problem.”
Former Appalachian State University social work professor and Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative policy committee co-lead Kellie Reed Ashcraft took on the planning of the forums following years of experience in community work. She shares that she believes that the community Watauga County has been supportive of their team’s efforts.
“For me as a community social worker, what you really need to tackle ‘wicked problems’ like housing, you need to be inclusive,” said Ashcraft. “We already knew there was a lot of buzz about affordable housing… I’ve never been more proud and more energized than what I see us doing on this issue. We’re not unique in needing to address this issue, but I do feel like we’re a really special community.”
The forum intends to combine and improve the fair housing efforts of the past and present in Watauga County and make it more inclusive. Ashcraft shares that housing impacts the entire community, especially the “most vulnerable” groups, and there should be addressed as a community.
“I have been a community member and community-practice social worker for 23 years and have had the privilege of working with many diverse organizations and staff over those years on different issues,” said Ashcraft. “I have always been proud of the collaborative nature of our community. Even so, I have never been more excited than I am now with the power of so many factions coming together to make a very real difference when it comes to the ‘wicked problem’ of housing.”
The collaboration includes AppHealthCare, Q’Pasa Appalachia, Hospitality House of Northwest N.C., Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, Watauga County Schools, Western Youth Network, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Boone Fair Housing, Hunger and Health Coalition, The Children’s Playhouse, Watauga County Parks and Recreation, The Mediation and Restorative Justice Center, W.A.M.Y., WCCI - Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative, Watauga Habitat for Humanity and The Children’s Council.
“Safe, healthy, and affordable housing is essential for a high quality community to thrive,” said Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott. “This forum brings together all the different perspectives essential to understanding our needs and finding creative and sustainable solutions.”
Forums will be held on March 14, March 28, April 11 and April 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga Recreation Center.
Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance of the forums. In-person registration will include a boxed dinner from F.A.R.M. Cafe. In-person attendees will be required to show proof of up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations and wear a KN95 mask.
For more information about The 2022 Watauga Housing Forum, visit wataugahousingforum.org or email Kellie Reed Ashcraft at kellie@wataugahousingforum.org. Local businesses and organizations looking to get involved or sponsor these forums visit wataugahousingforum.org or email Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. Chief Director of Development Todd Carter at todd@hosphouse.org.
