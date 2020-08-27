HUNTERSVILLE — After a battle with cancer, a familiar face at the Watauga County Courthouse and former Watauga County Clerk of Court Wanda Howell died on Aug. 17 at the Huntersville Medical Center. She was 59.
Howell was born May 16, 1961, at Watauga Hospital to Callie Rominger and the late Kodell Howell, according to Rominger. Howell grew up alongside two brothers and one sister, attended Bethel Elementary School and was a 1979 Watauga High School graduate.
Her mother described Howell as a caring person who people fell in love with everywhere she went. Rominger said one of Howell’s brothers remarked that Howell probably flung open the gates of heaven and exclaimed, “I’m here!” Howell was energetic, witty and always willing to help, her mother said.
In the late 1970s, Howell was working in an insurance office when John Bingham — the clerk of court at the time — came in to pay his insurance, Rominger said. Bingham was “impressed with her service” and offered her a job, she added. Howell began working in the clerk’s office in 1987 under Bingham.
She then worked as deputy clerk when Glenn Hodges was elected to the clerk of court position in 1992. She continued as deputy clerk until April 1993, before accepting the position of judicial assistant with former Superior Court Judge Charles Lamm.
When Senior Resident Superior Court Judge James L. Baker took office in 1995, he requested Howell remain in the position. She later became the trial court coordinator for the N.C. 24th Judicial District and remained there until her appointment as clerk of court by Baker in April 2009. Rominger said Howell served as clerk of court for approximately a year and a half.
Baker said Howell was helpful, friendly and got along well with people who came into the courthouse. Baker added that she worked hard, loved her friends and family and was loyal not only to his predecessor but to him as well. Baker said he was sorry to hear of Howell’s passing.
After serving as clerk of court, Howell then moved to Mooresville and worked as a mortgage loan officer for a company in Huntersville. This is where she worked up until a week before her death, Rominger said.
“She loved to work, and she loved her customers,” Rominger said.
Howell especially loved celebrating holidays, and made sure to make them special for her family, Rominger said. Additionally, Howell often contributed to the community, such as taking toys to the Brenner Children’s Hospital for Christmas.
“She was just so compassionate with people,” Rominger said. “She was just such an open person, and wanted to help everybody. She was a giving person.”
A woman of many talents, Howell was also a licensed cosmetologist and worked for a time with John Mena — the owner of Haircut 101, Rominger said. Howell was also a member of the Clerk of Superior Court Association of NC, Judicial Support Staff of NC, Assistant and Deputy Clerks of NC, Boone Service League, Bluestar Moms, Watauga County Republican Women’s Club and served as a Rotarian. Additionally, she was a NC Certified Concealed to Carry instructor and a Notary Public Instructor for Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.
Rominger said Howell was diagnosed with breast cancer, and had her first surgery for the illness in January 2016. Howell had two children — Jason Harmon of Boone and Chasity Rominger of Sugar Grove — and was engaged to Jim Pinkham.
Memorial services for Howell will be officiated by Pastor Daniel Lawrence at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Calvary Baptist Church in Sugar Grove. Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the services will be conducted outside where social distancing will be observed, according to Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fellowship hall prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Howell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
