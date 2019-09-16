BOONE — Former Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Dan Meyer has been selected by the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives to receive its Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony will take place during an awards luncheon at the CACCE Annual Management Conference Oct. 3 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“I am very honored to receive this award. It brings back so many great memories of working with the business community in the High Country, the accomplishments we were able to achieve and the friendships that were made along the way,” Meyer said in a statement. “I am excited for the future of the chamber, thanks to the current staff in place, and I’m also excited to continue to have a voice in shaping the community through my involvement as a member of the Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Boone is a special place and Pam and I have certainly enjoyed being involved in this wonderful community.”
After arriving in Boone in 1989 to work for Appalachian Brian Estates, he quickly became a chamber board member and twice served as chair of the board of directors.
"When we moved there in 1989 … I immediately got involved in the chamber for its role in advancing good things in the community,” Meyer said. “It was just an incredible opportunity, a privilege and I loved every minute of it.”
Meyer served as president/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce from September 2004 until his retirement in August 2016. In October 2015, Meyer was recognized as the N.C. Chamber Executive of the Year by CACCE. Upon his retirement, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce initiated the Dan Meyer Partnership Award, which recognizes a community leader or business for their efforts to bring multiple parties together for a common cause.
“Dan Meyer has a legacy in the High Country that is unmatched. This award shows just how well his work was respected and appreciated by his peers in our two-state chamber community,” said David Jackson, president/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “To this day, Dan remains an advocate for our work, a trusted advisor when we need one, but has given us space and respect to take the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce in new directions. His involvement and contributions to our community could have granted him a mouthpiece for life, yet today he thrives in seeing the successes he helped shepherd become the foundation of tomorrow’s ideas.”
During Meyer’s tenure, he worked to grow the Watauga Leadership Challenge, which serves as the chamber's community leadership development program, graduating over 200 participants from a constantly evolving course design. He instituted a town/gown committee that prioritized building stronger relationships with Appalachian State University and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.
“I miss the people still and the businesses we worked for,” Meyer said. “I had the two best jobs in the High Country for the last 30 years.”
In his tenure, Meyer brought the Boone and Watauga County Tourism Development Authorities together with the regional visitors center to efficiently advance common interests when marketing to external audiences. He also found connections between local businesses and government support agencies, such as JobLink and the N.C. Small Business and Technology Development Center, and helped to improve the business environment by pushing for further staffing and funding assistance.
“I have known Dan personally and professionally since he and Pam moved to Boone. He has consistently exhibited integrity, foresight and wisdom throughout his career,” said Joedy Eller, executive vice president and chief banking officer at LifeStore Bank, in a statement. “Dan has devoted much of his life striving for a better community and for the advancement of local businesses. His contributions have made a positive impact not only today but will in the future as well. The Boone area has benefited greatly because of Dan Meyer.”
Now retired, Meyer said he and his wife Pam have lived in the same Sorrento Skies house, located between Boone and Blowing Rock, for 30 years and said he still enjoys hearing the Tweetsie whistle.
“Boone is a premier retirement community, a premier place to live and work and a destination for people to come and enjoy,” Meyer said.
CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers in North and South Carolina. The membership of CACCE consists of chamber of commerce executives and staff, as well as those members of the business community who are directly interested in or allied with chamber of commerce work in the Carolinas.
For more information on the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, contact David Jackson at (828) 264-2225 or by email at david@boonechamber.com.
Thomas Sherrill contributed reporting to this story.
