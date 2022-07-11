MORGANTON — In a "double feature" return to the High Country, Kenneth Kay and wife Kim Cozort Kay will be performing at the historic Burke County Courthouse with two shows on consecutive weeks, July 12-14 and July 20-23.
Kenneth Kay is the former producing artistic director of Blowing Rock Stage Company and the former Blowing Rock Performing Arts Center, while Kim Cozort Kay is an accomplished actress and former director of the popular Rocket Players youth-oriented theater program.
On July 12, 13, and 14, the acting and directing duo will stage "Silver Shadows," written by and starring Kim Cozort Kay. The Drexel, N.C. native of Burke County is bringing her acclaimed, one-woman play about the legendary Frankie Silver to the stage.
Considered one of the most infamous female murders in U.S. history, the story of Frankie Silver may well be a complex one with plenty of territory for Cozort Kay to explore. Was she an abused wife who killed her husband and burned his remains? Did she enlist the help of family members? Was her husband a philanderer?
Cozort Kay's show in Morganton is directed by Kenneth Kay.
On July 20, 21, and 23, it will be Kenneth Kay's turn to take the stage in Tim O'Brien's "The Things They Carried," adapted for the stage by Jim Stowell. Directed by and starring Kay, the play explores the blurred lines between truth and reality as seen through the author's eyes as a young, innocent soldier in Vietnam. In a note to The Blowing Rocket, Kay said, "It is a powerful, clever and provocative depiction of loss and redemption."
Kay added that the play may not be appropriate for young audiences because of its language and adult themes.
The curtain raises at 7 p.m. on all nights of the two productions.
The Old Burke County Courthouse
A trip to Morganton to see these professional theatrical performances is also an opportunity to experience bits of North Carolina history. Dating back to the 1830s, the Historic Burke County Courthouse is a 102 E. Union Street, Morganton.
A description from the Discover Burke County website reads, "Stepping into Burke County’s Historical courthouse is like stepping back in time. Listen intently and you can almost hear the shots fired by William Waightstill Avery, one of Burke County's best-known lawyers, as he shot and killed Samuel Fleming in 1851. Or perhaps it is the distinctive voice of Sam Ervin Jr. as he grills witnesses during a regular court session that you imagine. Today the Historic Burke County Courthouse is home to Historic Burke Foundation and the Visitor Information Center. The North Carolina Supreme Court met at the courthouse from 1847 until 1861. Architect Frank P. Milburn remodeled the courthouse in 1903, which gave it a Neoclassical appearance. The structure includes Doric porticos and a Baroque cupola. The courthouse is the oldest in Western North Carolina and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places."
The Historic Burke Foundation adds:
"In 1830, the Burke County Court of Pleas and Quarter Sessions decided that the County needed a new courthouse to replace the "shabby, weather-beaten" plank courthouse that had been built on the public square in 1791. The General Assembly of 1830-31 authorized it to spend $8,000 and named five commissioners to oversee the construction. In the 1832-33 sessions, the General Assembly increased the amount to $12,000.
"James Binnie, a Scottish builder, was awarded the contract in 1833. He built the courthouse of native stone quarried on the Forney plantation about four miles north of Morganton. Frederick Roderick, a German stonemason who later established his home in Burke County, assisted Mr. Binnie with the construction. The building was put into use in 1837.
"From 1847 until 1862, the North Carolina Supreme Court held its August session in the courthouse for the convenience of lawyers from the western part of the state who were arguing appeals from the Superior Courts of their respective counties.
"In 1851, Morganton attorney and politician William Waightstill Avery shot and killed Samuel Fleming, a man with whom Avery had been in a dispute with over a lawsuit a few weeks earlier in another county, in the courthouse only a few feet away from the judge's bench (sourt was in recess). Avery was tried for murder but found not guilty by reason of temporary insanity.
"During the Civil War, on April 17, 1865, Major General George Stoneman occupied the building and destroyed most of the County's records.
"In 1885, the exterior of the building was covered with stucco, and in 1903, a major renovation designed by architect Frank Milburn of Columbia, SC raised the porticos and replaced the simple classical cupola with an elaborate one of Baroque style, giving the courthouse its present appearance.
"A monument to Burke County's Confederate Army troops was erected on the northwest corner of the Square in 1911 and was paid for by public subscription. The bronze statue of the soldier was added in 1918. The statue was a gift from Captain William Joseph Kincaid, a Burke County Confederate soldier, who settled in Griffin, Georgia after the war.
"Also found on the Square is a memorial rose garden given in memory of Bob Byrd (1930–2001), a prominent Burke County attorney and a statue of Sam Ervin, a Burke County native, who served in the US Senate from 1954 to 1974.
"The courthouse was in continuous use until 1976 when the present Burke County Courthouse was completed. The effort to preserve the Old Courthouse began in 1978. The restoration, completed in 1984, was accomplished with the joint efforts of Burke County, the City of Morganton, and Historic Burke Foundation.
"The North Carolina Supreme Court met in the Old Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton in 2004, and again in 2013. In 2015, Governor McCrory signed Senate Bill 161 into law (S.L. 2015-89), allowing the court to meet in Morganton once again, "…the court shall meet in the Old Burke County Courthouse, the location of summer sessions of the Supreme Court from 1847-1862."
