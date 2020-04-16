SAMPSON — The N.C. Forest Service is investigating the cause of a fire that burned 15 acres of land in the Sampson area on April 11.
Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey said crews received a call at 2:15 p.m. for an outside brush fire near Rocky Top Road. Harsey said local fire departments and the N.C. Forest Service were on scene within 25 to 30 minutes. First responders assessed the scene from the top of Sampson Road, and Harsey said he requested more resources once he was able to view the situation.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be something small and that we were going to need some help,” Harsey said.
Helping with suppression efforts were personnel from Blowing Rock Fire, Boone Fire, Stewart Simmons Fire, the Watauga County Fire Marshal’s office and an N.C. Forest Service Task Force. Harsey said the first responders were also assisted by a scout plane, helicopter with water dropping capabilities and single engine air tankers. Resources in the air were used for structure protection.
No structures caught fire during the event, Harsey said. Two structures were immediately threatened, but were protected and saved. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Additionally, the single engine air tankers were used to slow the fire down and “buy us some time to come up with a game plan for line construction.”
Harsey explained that during a wildfire, crews construct a “line” to contain the fire by removing items that will fuel a fire, such as leaves and brush. A bulldozer was used to help create some lines, but manpower was deployed in areas that were unaccessible to the bulldozer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harsey said resources with the N.C. Forest Service have been somewhat limited. For example, typically the forest service is able to contract help from bridge crews that sometimes include four to six incarcerated inmates accompanied by an N.C. Forest Service representative. The bridge crew will use racks, shovels, chainsaws and axes to create and dig lines during a fire. The bridge crew used for the April 11 fire was comprised of mostly N.C. Forest Service members, as inmates were unable to be utilized due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Harsey.
As the fire became controlled, some crews were released from the scene between 6-7 p.m., Harsey said. A dozen forest service personnel and volunteer fire department first responders were on scene until about 9:30 p.m.
Fire personnel from Meat Camp Fire and Zionville Fire were asked to remain on scene throughout the night until about 7 a.m. the following morning to monitor the constructed fire lines to ensure there wasn’t any threatening danger. When this takes place, Harsey said crews are asked to walk the constructed line to monitor for any remaining smoking or burning material that could cross the line and once again become uncontrolled.
The N.C. Forest Service announced on April 3 that counties of northwest North Carolina were under a ban on all open burning with all burning permits canceled until further notice. The forest service cited the COVID-19 crisis as well as spring wildfire season with dry weather and fuel conditions as a reason for the ban. Harsey said the dryness of the fuel materials, the location and slope of the area as well as the weather played a part in the progression of the fire on April 11.
“The wind wasn’t too bad but it certainly played a part,” Harsey said.
At this time, Harsey said the forest service is investigating the cause of the April fire. He did not believe it was ignited by a campfire, which is considered open burning and would not be exempt from the burn ban.
