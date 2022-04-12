BOONE — A group of avian biology students at App State are looking to protect the High Country’s birds by advocating for plastic reduction in town.
Adrianna Nelson, an avid bird watcher and researcher at App State, is working with classmates to raise awareness about plastic’s harmful impacts on birds and promote a plastic ban in town.
Plastic impacts birds beyond just polluting their habitats, Nelson said.
“Plastic pollution has been linked to bird mortality,” she said, explaining that birds will often consume plastic and then are unable to regurgitate it.
“So it just sits in their stomach, and when that happens and they keep accumulating more and more plastic in their stomach they don’t feel hungry or they can’t eat food, so they end up just starving,” Nelson said.
She said she’s reached out to other young birders as well as the High Country Audubon Society and has had members of both groups express their desire to support a plastic ban in town as well, and she said some members have written letters to the Boone town council about their concerns with plastic’s impact on birds.
To learn more about plastic pollution in Boone, Nelson said her group, consisting of other avian biology students Amber Parker and Cate Smith, conducted a trash clean up along Boone Creek on campus at App State. She said her group only covered about a half mile of the stream, but they picked up a whopping 36 pounds of trash, mostly made up of plastic and Styrofoam, which they sorted by type and cataloged. Looking to include more of the campus community, Nelson said her group was able to enlist an environmental science class to help with the clean up.
Nelson’s group isn’t the only one looking to address plastic usage in Boone — she said her group has shared its plastic cleanup data with the Watauga Riverkeeper, Andy Hill, who also collects data of plastic found in waterways, since both are investigating plastic pollution and looking to promote ways to reduce or even ban plastic in some capacity in Boone.
A plastic ban is complex — legally, financially, socially — and Nelson is comfortable saying that she and her group members don’t have all the answers and are learning more about the political and legal processes of a plastic ban as they work on their project.
“The process of getting a ban instated is a little more difficult than I initially thought because I really didn’t know how town council works and how it’s connected to the rest of the state,” Nelson said. She said she and her group members have learned that the town council would have to take any potential action in the way of a plastic ban to the state and follow state laws as far as what the council can do to restrict plastic in town.
The idea for the project came about originally from professor Lynn Siefferman who instructs the avian biology class, Nelson said.
“This year, I thought that one new option for (the students) could be doing something that’s more about applied conservation and interacting with the political end of things to try to enact change,” Siefferman said. Usually, plenty of students come up with their own project ideas and some use one of the options she presents, but this year she said the plastic ban topic attracted the attention of a good number of students.
Siefferman said there is a lot of value to studies of biology, conservation, sustainability and similar fields, but for students and researchers in these areas who spend significant amounts of time on issues like species extinction, climate change and pollution it can be “really depressing.” She said she wanted students to not only feel empowered, but realize that as scientists they can do a lot in outreach and projects like this can help students practice the skills of translating their science knowledge to their communities.
“As scientists, we don’t always have to work out in isolation just within the scientific community, you can try to reach out and be more involved in these societal decisions,” Siefferman said.
Birds particularly are a great way to connect scientists with the community, Siefferman said. Charismatic animals tend to get people’s attention and help them get invested in issues, and she gave the example of the emotional impact people feel from images of sea turtles eating plastic bags.
Siefferman said there’s still research that needs to be done about microplastics, but she said that being proactive about plastic is within the community’s abilities to protect the environment.
“There are solutions, there are ways to do it,” Siefferman said. Her students don’t have to invent ways local governments can positively impact the issue of plastic production, but rather look to other municipalities across the country for guidance to enact policies that achieve environmental ends but don’t cause undue burden on anyone in particular, for example small business owners.
Nelson said that most of her project partners are, like her, seniors. She’ll be in Boone over the summer — working as the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission’s bird atlas field technician for the northern mountain region — but said that while she and her partners will work to continue this project, they’re focused on getting solid foundations so more students and community members in the future can build on their work.
Town of Boone sustainability manager George Santucci said the town council would discuss plastic regulations at the upcoming town council meeting on April 13. The discussion will include advisement from the town’s attorney regarding what the town can and cannot do legally in regards to the issue.
A petition Nelson’s group created can be found at chng.it/jQNLjxyByk.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
