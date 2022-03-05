BANNER ELK — Departments across Avery County responded to a fire that erupted on Saturday morning, March 5, at the Puerto Nuevo Restaurant, located on Hwy. 194 in Banner Elk, near Lowe's Hardware.
According to Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan, restaurant employees first noticed the smoke from the top of the facility upon arriving to prepare for opening the restaurant for lunch business.
"We received a report of heavy black smoke coming from the roof. What I'm seeing right now is that fire came from above the ceiling and above the sprinkler system, which has mostly hindered us. The sprinkler system activated, but it was sending water down rather than up to the fire's location," Buchanan said at the scene. "The biggest thing right now is that we're kind of behind an 8-ball right now and have had to go into defensive mode to stop the fire and knock it down where it's at, because we actually have had related brush fires a little bit everywhere and we were about to have a big mess."
Buchanan noted that officials worked into the afternoon on Saturday in order to completely control the blaze.
"We did an all-page to the county, and we've also had Foscoe Fire Department assisting," Buchanan added. "We've had Parkway and Spruce Pine fire departments in Mitchell County on standby for the county. We also have Roan Mountain assisting with standby, as we've got everyone locally who was able to get here to be on scene."
Both sides of Hwy. 184 were temporarily closed for public safety and in order for fire and emergency personnel to respond to the fire, with Buchanan noting that the closure may be in effect for "a couple of hours."
Once the fire was contained, firefighters determined that the bulk of the fire damage was limited to the cosmetic roofing elements, leaving the interior of the structure preserved and only experiencing smoke damage.
Following investigation on the scene, the fire was determined to be accidental, according to the fire marshal's office. Responding units cleared the scene at approximately 6 p.m. that afternoon.
The restaurant was preparing to open at the time the fire was recognized, and, according to Buchanan, all staff were accounted for and were able to safely exit the facility unharmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.