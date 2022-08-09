BLOWING ROCK — Disappointment at one stage in his life didn’t deter Robert Dennis from pursuing his passion, art. Today, he is one of the featured artists (through Aug. 14) at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Born and raised in Havre de Grace ("Harbor of Grace"), Md., where the Susquehanna River empties into Chesapeake Bay, Dennis wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth. It was more likely a palette knife or a paint brush.
“I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t interested in art, painting and drawing,” Dennis said in an Aug. 8 interview with The Blowing Rocket. “I am self-taught, but I had an advantage in that my mother was an artist. So, even growing up there were supplies and reference materials around. My mother encouraged me but didn’t force me into any particular style or medium. From time to time she would look at what I was doing and suggest that I consider alternative ways of doing things, but she never force-fed me.”
Sadly, Dennis’ mother passed away at a relatively early age. She suffered from polio and the left side of her body was virtually paralyzed. She also had diabetes that progressed aggressively through her, as well as a heart condition. When the doctors told her that they had to take her other leg or she would die, Dennis recalled, she chose not to go through any more of the trauma and drama of treatments and surgeries. "Let me go," Dennis recalled her saying.
“She was an amazing woman, my mother,” said Dennis, “and very creative. She painted. She did pottery — we had two kilns in the house. She even bought a loom and made various fabrics.”
You might say that creativity is in Dennis’ DNA.
It was at 14 years old that Dennis began to really take his art seriously.
“My brother was in med school and his summer job was driving a bus in Atlantic City, so he had a place there. This was the old Atlantic City, a beachfront community before all of the casinos came,” said Dennis. “I would go up there a lot during the summer and sit on the boardwalk, doing black and white, charcoal portraits of people on grey paper.”
Dennis said that he never took an art class in middle school, high school, or college. It was college, though, that turned out to be a turning point of sorts in his life.
“I did not enroll at the University of Maryland as an art major, but once I got there I considered making it my major. So, I went to see the dean of the art department to see about gaining admission. He said, ‘Well, I need to see some of your work.’ So I went back to my dorm room and, with pencil, sketched my roommate’s hand and some stuff out of a book about Michelangelo. When I went back the next day and showed it to the professor, he said it looked like I had copied it, traced it, so dismissed me. I was very disappointed, to say the least.”
In one sense, the dean's assessment of his quickly produced work was a backhanded (pun intended) compliment, but his rejection of a budding Picasso or Van Gogh was brutal.
Dennis went on to complete his undergraduate degree at the University of Maryland and then a graduate degree in administration and management at Hood College, a private school in Frederick, Md.
But this was 1966, and the U.S. military involvement in Vietnam was escalating. With school behind him, he lost his student deferment from the draft, the U.S. Selective Service System, and soon received a draft notice toc come be a part of the U.S. Army.
“I didn’t want to go in the Army,” Dennis admitted, “so I enlisted in the Air Force.”
After basic training, the Air Force sent Dennis to a foreign language school at the University of Indiana, to become a Russian linguist. Once finished with the schooling, he was stationed in Turkey, near that country’s border with Russia.
“Once out of the Air Force, I put my college degrees to work as an administrator with the National Institutes of Health, which is part of the National Health Service. I retired as the Administrator for Intramural Research in Mental Health, but over the years had a number of roles in alcohol and drug abuse, and mental health administration. At one point I worked for the Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services. You may be familiar with one of the guys I hired, Dr. Tony Fauci,” said Dennis. Fauci, of course, became a household name with the emergence of COVID-19 as a global pandemic.
After retiring from the National Health Service, Dennis said he went into consulting, helping people manage research.
“But we bought a house in France and another in North Carolina, in Newton,” Dennis recalled. “The traveling back and forth eventually made it difficult to do the consulting.”
While art was put on a backburner through his military and health administration career, it still burned.
“I did medical illustrations and still do. More recently, I did some work for an oral surgeon who does maxillofacial reconstructions, dental implants, that sort of stuff. Instead of nasty illustrations out of medical journals, he wanted more patient-friendly illustrations,” said Dennis.
“I was self-taught in art,” said Dennis, matter-of-factly, “and am still learning. That is something that never stops. Even during my administrative career, there has never been a specific point where I made a transition to art as a profession. It really has been a rather fluid experience.”
Dennis works in acrylics and is passionate about realism.
“I like Trompe ‘lœil, which is French for ‘deceive the eye,’” said Dennis. “It is an art technique that uses realistic imagery to create an optical illusion that the depicted objects in the painting exist in three dimensions, as opposed to the 2D depictions you see in most paintings.”
To illustrate, Dennis quickly pointed to a portrait of a leopard hanging on the Edgewood Cottage's north wall.
“You see the leopard, but look closer and you see his paw hanging outside the picture frame. With this one, I first had to paint the wooden frame and then the real object of the painting, the leopard, so I could also paint the paw hanging over the edge of the frame,” Dennis explained. “For these, there are usually several layers of realism to create the 3D illusion. What I do is create a story first, then create a painting to match the story.”
With the leopard appearing ready to jump out of the painting at any moment, Dennis moved on to another painting displayed on an easel — and begins to tell another story.
“Vermeer was a great Dutch painter and one of my favorites. The ‘story’ I created here is that Vermeer’s work, ‘The Girl with a Pearl Earring,’ resided in a museum in Amsterdam, but it was being sent to a museum in the U.S. for a special exhibition. There was first a letter addressed and airmailed in advance to the museum in the U.S., with a photograph of what was being sent. So, the painting was sent, wrapped in this paper cover, and the person receiving the package just tore the paper covering to reveal what was inside and confirm what he had received. In this painting, you have all these layers of realism: the string, the opened envelope with the photo, the tape, the frame, and of course the paper covering that had been ripped away to reveal Vermeer’s work,” said Dennis, in describing his work. “As for the Vermeer painting itself, it is as close as I could get to copying his work. Look closely, and you will even see the tiny cracks in the paint.”
Dennis has come a long way since the days when, as a high schooler, he would sit in a class and draw pencil portraits of classmates instead of taking notes for whatever academic lecture was being presented by a teacher.
Through Aug. 14, visitors to Edgewood Cottage and the Artists in Residence series can meet the artist, ask questions and offer feedback. All, or almost all of the paintings are available for purchase. Be sure and sign in because the series is supported by grant funding and they like to keep track of the impact. From the art sales, a portion of the proceeds benefit the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
