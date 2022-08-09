Robert Dennis 1

Robert Dennis has fun with a particular artistic style based in Realism, 'deceiving the eye,' giving an illusion that the painting is actually 3D. He and his work are on display through Aug. 14 as part of the Artists in Residence series at Edgewood Cottage, open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Blowing Rock.
Robert Dennis - leopard

This leopard, as painted by artist Robert Dennis, appears ready to jump out of the picture with his paw draped over the bottom edge of the frame. This painting and many others by Dennis are on display at Edgewood Cottage, where he is the featured artist through Aug. 14, as part of the Artists in Residence series hosted and produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Robert Dennis - Girl with a Pearl Earring

For Robert Dennis, every painting tells a story that he created first, then produced a painting to match the story. Dennis is one of the Artists in Residence through Aug. 14 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.
Robert Dennis - book and glasses

Will this book and glasses fall out of the picture frame. The illusion of 3D is an important part of Robert Dennis' paintings, on display through Aug. 14 as part of the Artists in Residence series at Blowing Rock's Edgewood Cottage.
Robert Dennis - deer

Robert Dennis said that he loves to paint animals. This and other paintings by Dennis are on display at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock through Aug. 14, as part of the Artists in Residence series produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.