GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN – Music and gratitude for blessings echoed in the valleys of Linville from voices singing gospel songs for the very last Singing on the Mountain event on Sunday, June 26. After 96 years, the gospel festival started by the Hartley family in 1924 came to a close.
The lineup of performers for the last event included many returners, such as The Cockman Family, Michael Combs, Patricia Smith, New Covenant, and The Collective, joined by Erica McKinney.
After almost a century of lives being touched by music and faithful messages, performers and attendees alike were devastated to see it come to an end. Throughout the festival, elements of nostalgia were observed in song and story. The Cockman Family sang one of Johnny Cash’s songs, and New Covenant Gospel Music sang an Arthur Smith song to honor performers of the past who attended Singing on the Mountain, and contributed to the lasting impact of the festival.
“We’re so sad that this is coming to an end,” said Angela Millenbaugh of New Covenant Gospel Music. “The world needs this... with all the craziness going on in this world, gatherings like this (are important). This to me is always an opportunity to get in touch with your faith and the message that ‘there is hope.’”
New Covenant began performing at Singing on the Mountain in 2017 and have performed every year since, besides the two years that the event was put on hold because of COVID-19. Millenbaugh also shared that the band holds this event very dear to their heart, and they have felt so honored to sing at the event each year.
“We appreciate Christy and her family for putting this on and for investing personally in this event to make this possible for people… this being the last one is disheartening. It’s a celebration, but it’s bittersweet,” Millenbaugh claimed.
And all performers could agree that the many returning musicians were sad to hear that the event was ending, but they were honored to be a part of the history and the reason behind it.
Patrick McConkey from the The Collective cover band shared that this event has meant a lot to him and his band for the years that they have been in attendance.
“The people who have been on this stage up here (are incredible). It’s older than the Grand Ole’ Opry. It’s been a real privilege to be a part of this,” said McConkey.
Onstage, lead singer of The Collective Jen Calvert shared a story about her own grandparents attending the event, bringing rocking chairs to MacRae Meadows and staying all day to listen to music, even telling Calvert herself that she would be on that stage someday. Now, here she was on the stage, sharing that very experience at the final show.
“It’s just beautiful,” said Wendy Neas, who was in attendance. “I’ve been coming to this since I was a child. It’s a wonderful place for everyone to come together without division and worship the one true God.” Neas shared that she was heartbroken to see it end, because she was grateful to have experienced it when she was younger, and had hoped to share it with her own grandchildren.
While there is a movement to continue the event, the Hartley family will not be leading any revival, if there is one. The family had conveyed gratitude for those in attendance throughout the years, and hoped that this event served as an expression of their thanks, dating all the way back to 1924.
