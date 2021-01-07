BLOWING ROCK — On Friday, Jan. 8, your time is up.
To submit nominations for the 2020 Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce awards, that is.
The Chamber is asking its members to nominate businesses or individuals in seven awards categories, including:
- Renovation/New Commercial Construction
- Best Customer Service – Business Service
- Best Customer Service – Hospitality
- Best Customer Service – Sales
- Leadership and Service to the Community
- The Jerry Burns Ambassadorial Award
- Business of the Year
CLICK HERE for a link to the online nomination form. Submissions should include not only the nominee’s name, but also the reason the nominee should be considered for the award. Chamber members are also invited to nominate themselves if they believe they are deserving, and why they should win.
Submissions must be received by Jan. 8, 2021, to be considered.
A ballot of finalists in each of the categories will be sent to all Chamber members for popular vote to determine the winners. All of the winners will be announced Feb. 15.
