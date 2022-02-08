APP STATE — Fiddlers, banjo players and Appalachian music enthusiasts gathered in the App State student union to revel in some classic southern tunes at the App State Old-Time Fiddlers Convention.
Throughout the Plemmons Student Union on Saturday, Feb. 5, performers competed in categories such as mandolin, guitar, banjo, fiddling, folk song, string band and dance competitions. But, between heated competitions the musicians gathered in each nook and cranny of the building — including a stairwell — to jam together and play some Appalachian favorites.
Not all the attendees were playing music at the convention. Instrument makers and those who refurbish the musicians implements the sold their wares throughout the convention halls and shared their knowledge about buying, selling, caring for and rehabbing the favorite instruments of the musicians.
