BOONE — Volunteers dressed as fairies will dance through the Daniel Boone Native Gardens with guests for the non-profits annual fundraiser, Fairy Day.
This family-friendly event will take place on July 9 from noon to 4 p.m. and is free for children and anyone who dresses up and $2 for all other adults guests. All admission costs and donations will be used to preserve the Daniel Boone Native Gardens.
“We have live fairies that walk around and entertain the children and get their pictures taken with them. We’ll have live music and food as well,” said Board of Governors of the Daniel Boone Native Gardens member Sharron Stafford. “It’s a lot of fun for children and adults alike.”
Refreshment sales will include hotdog, ice cream popcorn and more. Staff from the Watauga County Public Library and Children’s Playhouse will offer actives as volunteers paint faces and weave ribbon, tinsel and feathers into hair.
Last year approximately 350 people attended Fairy Day, exploring the gardens in costumes while enjoying snacks, photos with volunteers and actives. Fairy Day is the Daniel Boone Native Garden’s largest fundraising event each year.
In addition to the salaries of the few part-time staff members who are not volunteers, funds benefit the garden’s efforts to create an educational and peaceful environment for the community.
“Hopefully some more people will learn to appreciate not only the beauty of native plants but also what they do for the environment serving as homes for numerous insects and food for birds and butterflies,” Stafford said. “I know that words are overused but the gardens really are a hidden gem.”
Stafford said that the organization is continuing their efforts to teach the community about the importance of native plants for ecosystems by installing plant planks with QR codes that lead to educational material. In its history of six decades, the gardens have provided a place of beauty and education close to downtown Boone.
Stafford said the gardens are excited to host new events this year including a concert series in partnership with Mountain Home Music, Blowing Rock Art and History Museum and the Watauga Arts Council in addition to being apart of Boone’s sesquicentennial.
