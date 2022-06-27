BLOWING ROCK — The impact was near instantaneous, reported Blowing Rock Women's Club co-president Anne Rhyne.
"Once people in town saw tangible evidence of what their donations and shopping efforts do for Blowing Rock students," said Rhyne, "the response has been incredible."
What tangible evidence?
"Our being able to award $75,000 in college scholarships this year and everyone reading about it in The Blowing Rocket last week catapulted the interest in our Village Thrift shop to new levels of giving. One woman, as soon as she read the article she loaded up her car with stuff she no longer wants or needs and brought it down here to us," said Rhyne, "And she is talking about becoming a member of our organization now, too."
The testimony of the Rocket story's impact (June 23 edition) came from several club members, independently, all of whom have been busy while donating their time and energy at the store.
By email, Susan Sweet noted, "I worked in the Village Thrift shop Saturday afternoon and had two different shoppers say they saw the article in the Rocket. Also, one couple brought a car full of donations and said it was because of the article. Publicity really helps!"
Also by email, Vickie (last name not given) said, "I worked in the store on Wednesday afternoon. Several individuals came into the store, some for the first time because they read the article about Blowing Rock Women's Club being able to give $75,000 in college scholarships to deserving local students. Some of these women indicated an interest in joining the club. Woo hoo!"
Leaving lunch at Woodlands BBQ, next door to the Village Thrift shop, BRWC members Mary Ann Baggstrom and Elaine Crowell were similarly enthusiastic about the impact of the article.
"I am working down below today, in our lower storage level," said Crowell, "sorting through all of the things that have been donated in the past week."
The ability of the Blowing Rock Women's Club to give $75,000 in college scholarships so soon after their opening the Village Thrift just a few years ago was not lost on Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin, either.
"I saw that article. You know, we give a lot of stuff to Goodwill and the Salvation Army," said Hardin, "but if the Women's Club is having this kind of impact on Blowing Rock students' ability to pay for their college educations, I am going to start thinking Village Thrift, first."
