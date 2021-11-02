BOONE — Boone Police posted on Facebook that the department received a call of gunshots in the area of Walmart and Lowe’s on the evening of Nov. 1.
The department posted around 8:17 p.m. that officers checked both buildings and the surrounding area and stated “everything is OK.”
The department stated in its post that officers are still in the area — as of the post — making sure everything is OK. The department also posted an update saying nothing was found and that there would be extra patrols in that area.
App State Police also responded to assist “as needed,” according to university spokesperson Megan Hayes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.