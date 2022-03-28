BOONE – The Hunger and Health Coalition, Watauga Arts Council and Watauga High School hosted the 20th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on March 19, which raised more than $9,000 for the Hunger and Health Coalition.
The organization shared that hundreds of handmade bowls provided by local artists and the Watauga High School Arts Department were available for patrons to choose from and over a dozen restaurants donated soups and refreshments. Jazz music was played as the guests participated in the silent auction and the Watauga High School Theater Department performed a skit from their upcoming production of “Seussical the Musical.”
“The public seems to love it. There was a line wrapped around the door way before the event started. We had over 150 attendants, probably close to 200,” said Hunger and Health Coalition Director of Communications Jenn Bass. “There was lovely jazz music that filled the air through the entire event.”
Silent auction items were provided by the Watauga Arts Council.
“The soups, oh the soups. Over 15 restaurants donated their best soups and we were thrilled to offer unique selections,” Bass said. “Stick Boy Bread offered a Brunswick Stew, Lost Province donated a South African Peanut, FARM Cafe donated Tomato Basil and Booneshine Brewery offered Potato Leek, just to give you a sense of the selection. Publix and Wendy’s donated sweet tea for attendants to enjoy. Hatchet Coffee also donated cold brew and guests loved it.”
After a two year break due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bass shared that the community was supportive of their fundraising efforts.
“With the support of the community we were able to raise more than $9,000. We are so grateful for everyone who helped to make this event such a huge success. From the restaurants to local artists, we cannot express our gratitude enough,” Bass said.
For more information on the Hunger and Health Coalition, visit www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com.
