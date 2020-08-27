LINVILLE — A pair of rescues took place over the weekend as emergency services personnel responded to two separate incidents in which hikers experienced injuries after suffering a fall.
The first incident occurred Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16, when a hiker and his friend ventured into Linville Gorge on a climbing excursion, but one of the hikers fell before making it to the climbing spot. A call went out to 9-1-1 at 10:30 a.m., but the rescue was not completed until 4:41 p.m.
The hiker was airlifted out of the Gorge by the N.C. Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team via Blackhawk helicopter. The hiker, who was reported in stable condition, was flown to the Morganton-Lenoir Airport where he was later transported to an area hospital.
Lt. J. Hood with Burke County EMS said the department received a higher than usual call volume over the weekend.
“We are seeing a lot more recreational traffic in our area. Simultaneous rescues stretch our resources significantly, and we would encourage people to play it safe; the ongoing pandemic continues to slow our response times and increase our risk,” Hood said in a social media post.
Burke County Rescue Squad, N.C. National Guard, Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County EMS, Burke County EMS Special Ops Team, National Forest Service and N.C. Emergency Management also responded to the call.
On the same day, Linville Central Rescue Squad responded to a fall with injuries that occurred on the Grandfather Mountain Trail near Grandfather Gap. The patient was carried in a Stokes basket by rescue teams and taken to the trailhead near the gift shop at the top of the mountain.
Avery EMS then transported the injured hiker to the hospital. According to Linville Volunteer Fire Department, the extraction took less than three hours. Grandfather Mountain and Grandfather Mountain State Park also assisted in the rescue effort.
