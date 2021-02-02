BLOWING ROCK — Dr. Harry Davis delivered his annual economic forecast to the virtual 5th annual High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast on Jan. 28 by drawing a comparison to the German Luftwaffe’s bombing of London during World War II, and the key role that England’s Royal Air Force played in turning back the threat. Davis, professor of Banking and Economist for Appalachian State University and the North Carolina Bankers Association, quoted Winston Churchill’s address to Parliament in which he said of the RAF, “Never have so many owed so much to so few.”
The longtime economics professor and banking consultant used that historical perspective as a way of saying “thank-you” to the many healthcare workers and other public servants responsible for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and what he described as their “Herculean task.”
That was an effective segue into his next observation, “What a difference a year makes. Last year the economy was humming when we had this event. Then of course we hit the pandemic on March 13.”
Davis admitted that economics is a challenging profession these days.
“It is hard to be an economist right now,” said Davis, pointing to the uncertainty of federal intervention in the hardships faced by so many Americans and others around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “How big is the next stimulus package going to be? Is it going to be a trillion dollars — or will be 2 trillion? We now talk about trillions the way we used to talk about billions."
“Will there be further waves of the COVID-19,” Davis asked about factors that might impact the economy and any kind of forecast. “And how long will it take to get the vaccine out there?”
With that, Davis launched into an approximately 40 minute lecture about the current economic trends, then concluded with some "best guess" thoughts on where he thinks things are headed.
Davis noted that the longest economic expansion in history ended and entered into a recession in March, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that while most recessions in the U.S. are what he described as “goods recessions,” where the markets for things such as housing, cars, and durable goods “all fall off a cliff,” this one is different.
“That is not true this time,” said Davis. “This time it is a service sector recession. The goods sector is doing OK.”
Davis pointed out that manufacturing of goods dropped suddenly in March, but by June it had rebounded.
“GDP was horrendous in the second quarter last year,” said Davis, “but we snapped back in the third quarter. We certainly aren’t back to where we started from but we did see a significant increase in real GDP growth in the third quarter of last year.”
With the government restrictions across the U.S. being imposed beginning in March, the economy tanked in March and April, but beginning in May consumer spending, wages and salaries increased due to what Davis called, “helicopter money,” the first federal stimulus checks, to help people get by at a time when they needed it.
As a result, he said, retail sales increased in May through October, but at a decreasing rate.
“Each month,” Davis said, “the increase in retail sales got a little bit smaller until turning negative in November and December.”
Given that November and December are usually the height of holiday spending, Davis said that the declines in retail sales in those months in 2020 came somewhat as a surprise.
How big will future stimulus packages be?
“That’s a couple of pieces of data,” said Davis, “that the government will look at to decide how big the next stimulus package should be. The fact that those numbers were negative will probably give some impetus for a larger stimulus package.”
Davis described the U.S. economy during the pandemic as a “feast or famine” environment.
“Golf courses did extremely well,” he said. “People couldn’t wait to get on a golf course, be outdoors and socialize with their friends.”
Adding that bike sales and electronics did well, too, Davis reported that the big box retailers such as Walmart and Target adapted as quickly as they could, introducing curbside pickup and online buying.
“The smaller box stores didn’t do as well,” said Davis. “E-commerce was already growing rapidly and the pandemic only accelerated the use of e-commerce.”
Davis pointed out what anyone with eyes already knew, that home improvement stores, such as Lowe’s and Home Depot, did extremely well during the so-called lockdown period.
“We were all sitting around our houses,” said Davis, “looking at our kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms and said, ‘Good gracious, those things are old. We need to redo the countertops and get us a new refrigerator.’ And lumber prices doubled over the summer and into the fall.”
Davis also pointed out that the U.S. savings rate increased while consumer confidence plunged.
“The stimulus money: the poorest among us spent and those of us who already had money in the bank, well, they didn’t spend a whole lot of it,” Davis said. He added that the more affluent used a third of the stimulus money to pay down debt and they saved at least a third.
“The savings rate in this economy is about twice the average of the last 20 years,” said Davis.
The economist also noted that consumer confidence remains a struggle and that aspect of the economy has to improve before we can expect robust growth.
Pointing to the strong real estate market nationwide, Davis observed that it has been the strongest sector of the economy and that housing starts have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels while the inventory of unsold existing homes has all but evaporated. He reported that home prices are appreciating at an average annual rate of over seven percent.
Davis observed that the strength in real estate is driven in large part by low mortgage rates and those low interest rates are also resulting in a lot of mortgage refinancing. He noted that people are moving from urban areas to more rural areas, but described it as a “trickle” rather than a “wave.”
“Commercial real estate has taken it on the chin,” said Davis. “Mall owners and strip shopping centers have really been hurt with higher vacancy rates. That extends over to office space, because more and more people are working from home. People will never go back to working in office buildings the way they used to. Some will, of course, but larger numbers will at least have a hybrid schedule where they go to the office two or three days a week and work from home the rest. This will cut down on commuting, so people will not be spending an hour and a half in their car every day. As for apartment buildings, vacancy rates are up and rental or lease rates are down.”
Looking at what some might call demographic trends, Davis suggested that a separation is occurring between the haves and the have nots. He stated that the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Further, he noted that tourism has been one of the hardest hit sectors and the pandemic accelerated the income disparity since tourism jobs tend to be low-paying. As a result, he said, many economic analysts predicted a “K” shaped recovery, meaning the more affluent recover and the lesser advantaged don’t do so well.
For historical perspective, Davis reported that the U.S. lost about 11 million jobs in the “Great Recession” of 2008 and 2009.
“It took about two years to lose 11 million jobs,” Davis said. “In this pandemic recession, we lost 24 million jobs in two month. This was really an entirely different event for the labor market because (the losses) were so dramatic and they occurred so quickly.”
Davis said that the U.S. has added about 12 million jobs since May, but that the country was still down about 9.9 million jobs.
Toward the end of his remarks, Davis offered a summary explanation of what in academic circles is referred to as Modern Monetary Theory.
“Under MMT,” said Davis, “if an economy is in a recession or struggling, the fiscal part of the economy, the federal government, is called on and expected to run large deficits in an attempt to stimulate the economy. It is supposed to spend money and run deficits to prop up the economy.
“Along with that,” added Davis, “the Federal Reserve, which controls monetary policy, is called upon or expected to buy large parts of that debt, which keeps interest rates down and provides liquidity to the system. The two of them, fiscal policy and monetary policy, act in tandem. The limiting factor is the rate of inflation. If it starts getting above 2 percent, both the federal government and the Federal Reserve should back off. The government should start running smaller deficits and the Fed should stop buying so many Treasury securities, allowing interest rates to rise.”
Davis noted that as the pandemic unfolded, the Fed increase its balance sheet to over $7 trillion after March 2020.
“It went from a little over $2 trillion to over $7 trillion in just a few months,” said Davis. “Remember that the U.S. economy is only about $22 trillion, so they blew up their balance sheet to roughly a third of the U.S. economy. They were clearly practicing MMT and they have pledged to keep interest rates low not just through the end of this year, but through the end of next year. That is truly phenomenal that they would come out with such a statement.”
Davis also noted that the government’s fiscal policy is also practicing MMT, with the federal budget deficit of some $3.1 trillion. As a percentage of Gross Domestic Product, that deficit is the highest relative to the overall economy since the end of World War II.
“And we are going to get another stimulus package,” Davis said, indicating that the deficit will grow even more. “Clearly the federal government has bought into MMT.”
Davis went on to note that at some point there will be a drag on the economy because of the interest payments on the debt.
“There are negative effects,” Davis said, “but they are out there two, three, four, five years. We get the good stuff at the front end (of deficit spending), but there will be some negative consequences of these policies that are being carried out.
After pointing out that North Carolina has fared better, on average, than the rest of the nation during the pandemic and that Watauga County tourism has somewhat benefited from people not flying, but staying closer to home when they vacation, Davis looked at what we can expect from the change in administrations at the national level.
Davis stated that the Biden administration is more likely to reverse the widespread deregulation that occurred under the Trump administration. He said that tax reform will probably result in marginally increased rates, but not as much as many think. Davis expects a new minimum wage to be enacted to around $15 per hour, phased in over some period of time. He also expects a lot of activity in the area of “green” energy initiatives that move the country away from fossil fuels.
Davis pointed out that Biden immediately signed a bunch of executive orders to undo some what former President Trump had done, just as Trump did to undo what former President Obama had done, which is just what Obama did to undo actions taken by former President Bush. “Every president does it,” said Davis.
Davis’ economic outlook:
• GDP growth will rebound to 4-5 percent this year
• The “width” of the U-shaped economy we are in will be dictated by how long COVID-19 stays with us, the size of the stimulus packages, and the delivery of the vaccines
• The U.S. unemployment rate will drop to 5.5 percent by year-end.
• Wage and salary growth will be very uneven, but should approach 3 percent annual growth.
• Retail sales will show solid growth in 2021 given the additional stimulus money.
• Home sales will continue to be strong because of the inventory shortages.
• Commercial real estate will continue to suffer because of the changes in the way we work.
• Rent and lease rates will fall during 2021.
• Tourism and hospitality will improve considerably in the second half of 2021.
• The manufacturing and agricultural sectors will continue to show solid growth.
• The North Carolina economy will continue to outperform the U.S. economy, expecting unemployment to dip to 5.2 percent by year-end.
In other parts of the virtual Economic Kickoff, hosted and produced jointly by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Blowing Rock hospitality industry leader Kent Tarbutton, managing partner of Chetola Mountain Resort, reported on the tourism industry with comments about his expectations for the next year.
“It’s a fairly daunting task to give a forecast,” said Tarbutton, “because you look at last year and nobody got it right. ... To be honest, we are guessing at the future. I know in the past year I have had to change my expectations more than once.”
Tarbutton reported that the hotel industry suffered its most devastating year on record in 2020, with historically low occupancy, massive job loss, and even hotel closures in the U.S. He noted that the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry so far has been nine times the impact of 9/11, with a loss nationwide of almost four million jobs.
The Chetola executive suggested that the hospitality industry is expected to improve in 2021, but will remain well below pre-pandemic levels for employment and business travel.
Tarbutton reported that occupancy tax collections in Watauga County have done much better than other parts of North Carolina and the country as a whole. While many areas saw lodging sales down 50 percent and more, Watauga County as a whole saw a seven percent increase, driven primarily by lodging growth outside of Boone and Blowing Rock where the Watauga County TDA reported a 37.31 percent increase. Although showing strong recovery in October and November, the latest months with data available, Blowing Rock occupancy taxes were down 8.18 percent and Boone occupancy taxes down 17.61 percent in the first eleven months of 2020, according to Tarbutton, citing numbers provided by the various TDA agencies.
Chuck Eyler, president of the Peak Insurance Group and one of the major sponsors of the Economic Kickoff event, led off the broadcast from Appalachian Theatre by offering an outlook for the insurance industry.
“The insurance industry doesn’t like uncertainty,” Eyler pointed out before suggesting that the insurance market should be fairly stable.
“We have managed to come through this year relatively flat,” he said. “Except for some housing market and interest rate questions, it should be fairly stable year for insurance.”
Dr. Sheri Everts, Appalachian State University Chancellor, provided an update on campus operations in the spring semester and expanded on operational challenges posed by the pandemic. She also spoke about projects and goals of the university that do not include COVID-19 as the primary driver of conversation.
“As the largest employer and educational institution in the region, we have prioritized being a partner in the local, regional, and state responses to the pandemic, while also looking forward to a future where COVID-19 is not the primary driver in our decision making,” Everts said. “We have delayed the return to campus for the spring semester until February 1st, and during this time we are utilizing teleworking to the greatest extent possible. But our campus is open, with emergency management protocols activated, and operational modifications and precautions in place.”
