BOONE — For the first time in 2022, shoppers grabbed their reusable totes and baskets to visit the Watauga County Farmers Market on April 2 to kick off the summer market season.
Featuring long-time staples of the market as well as a handful of newcomers, shoppers enjoyed a bright, sunny and brisk morning to check out the locally-produced goods.
The Watauga County Farmers Market, located at Horn in the West Drive by the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, not only returned in force for excited shoppers but is offering shoppers more time to enjoy the weekly outing. The market opened earlier in April than usual and it is also extending hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the entire season, where the market used to close at 12 p.m.
To find more information, a list of vendors and information about SNAP/EBT, WIC and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupons, visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org.
Marisa Meckeis a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.