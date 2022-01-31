mysteryhill.JPG

Tellier Lundquist and his winning duck Jimmy beat the competition for first place, taking home the prize of a free year of admission to Mystery Hill.

BLOWING ROCK — Down in the Mystery Hill Gem Mine, Blowing Rock WinterFest started with heated competition at the annual duck derby races.

Contestants from across the state met at the starting line to see which rubber ducks would splash their way to the grand prize of a year of free entry to Mystery Hill.

duck competition mystery hill1.JPG

Thomas Byrne and Andrew Meck cheered their ducks to the finish line.

The first group of competitors came all the way from Elon University to vacation in the High Country, but vacationing gave way to spirited competition at the races. Cheering on the ducks, the college boys talked smack and strategized the best ways to slide their ducks down the waterslide to victory.

Tellier Lundquist and his duck, "Jimmy." bested a first round of ducks as well as the winner of the losers’ bracket.

Lundquist conceded, “Before we came I thought we were choosing real ducks to race,” but said he had fun with his winning rubber duck.

duckraces.JPG

Riding the water down the racetrack, the rubber ducks at Mystery Hill donned their helmets to compete in the Duck Derby.

Afterwards, a family of three took to the racetrack to race their rubber ducks. A fun-filled competition for all ages, the duck races provided the perfect start to a chilly and cheery weekend in the mountains for Blowing Rock’s WinterFest.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.