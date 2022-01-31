BLOWING ROCK — Down in the Mystery Hill Gem Mine, Blowing Rock WinterFest started with heated competition at the annual duck derby races.
Contestants from across the state met at the starting line to see which rubber ducks would splash their way to the grand prize of a year of free entry to Mystery Hill.
The first group of competitors came all the way from Elon University to vacation in the High Country, but vacationing gave way to spirited competition at the races. Cheering on the ducks, the college boys talked smack and strategized the best ways to slide their ducks down the waterslide to victory.
Tellier Lundquist and his duck, "Jimmy." bested a first round of ducks as well as the winner of the losers’ bracket.
Lundquist conceded, “Before we came I thought we were choosing real ducks to race,” but said he had fun with his winning rubber duck.
Afterwards, a family of three took to the racetrack to race their rubber ducks. A fun-filled competition for all ages, the duck races provided the perfect start to a chilly and cheery weekend in the mountains for Blowing Rock’s WinterFest.
