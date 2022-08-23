Beth Shuford 3

This howling wolf seems to be in front of the moon, an unusual piece created by artist Beth Shuford, one of the featured artists at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, through Aug. 28.
Beth Shuford 1

Beth Shuford of Valle Crucis has a portfolio of stained glass pieces she has done. She is a featured artist through Aug. 28 at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series hosted by Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Beth Shuford 2

That's the artist Beth Shuford framed in one of her stained glass pieces, with a mirror in the middle. Shuford, who teaches the art at Appalachian State University's Craft Enrichment Department, is a featured artists through Aug. 28 at Edgewood Cottage for Blowing Rock Historical Society's Artists in Residence series.
Beth Shuford 5

Beth Shuford of Valle Crucis is one of the featured artists through Aug. 28 in the Artists in Residence series at Blowing Rock's Edgewood Cottage.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.