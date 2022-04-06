BOONE — The town of Boone kicked off April with a First Earth Friday, celebrating sustainability by inviting local organizations working to make Boone greener to gather at the Jones House.
Local organizations such as the Watauga County Farmers Market and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, App State Renewable Energy Initiative and Solar Energy Society and the New River Conservancy among many others participated to share information, upcoming events and some eco-friendly goodies to visitors.
Town of Boone employees were giving away different sustainability-related gifts such as tools to recycle K-cups and at home compost bins.
Betty’s Biscuits, in its solar-powered food truck, provided hot and fresh food on-site during the sunny afternoon.
For those looking to get outside even more, docent-guided walking tours as part of the Boone 150 anniversary celebration toured a 1.25-mile loop through the newly-designated downtown historic district highlighting points of interest with an environmental focus.
To learn more about Sustainability in Boone, visit townofboone.net/sustainability.
