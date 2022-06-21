BLOWING ROCK — What do rusty nails, cow poop, and fallen leaves or flowers from the forest floor have in common? They might end up in an Alysa Cantor pottery piece.
Cantor’s pottery is featured this week at Edgewood Cottage, through June 26, in the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s Artists in Residence series. Her pottery art, she says, consists of "collaborations with nature."
Now based in the Boone area on a seven-plus acre forested hideaway with her husband and two young daughters, Cantor says she grew up in south New Jersey but matriculated from Boston University, including a master’s degree in art therapy. Her undergraduate degree was in English, aspiring to be a writer.
“Right out of high school, I wanted to get out of New Jersey and live in a big city, so that is how I chose Boston University,” said Cantor. “I went there without visiting first and, come to think of it, when we moved to North Carolina we didn’t visit first, either!”
While "not visiting first" adds an element of risk, it also makes for a grand adventure.
“My first job out of college was in finance. That was the worst fit for me,” she said, with a self-knowing chuckle. From there, she worked in hospice, and then in talent strategy for a publishing company.
“Talent strategy is helping an organization look at various people’s strengths and getting them in the right place. It was an academic publishing company and I primarily worked with people whose native language was not English. I was working a lot and kind of got burnt out,” she said.
In at least some respects, Cantor and her family are part of the pandemic-driven demographic that relocated to the High Country from urban areas.
“It definitely was a pandemic move. We did not intend to move to Boone, originally, but bought a house upe here to fix up and use ourselves some as a getaway, but also maybe to rent it out as a vacation home, too. We got the house, but there were more foundation issues than we expected, so that became a big project. With the pandemic, the girls were out of school, attending remotely, so we had more flexibility. We decided to move here to get the house repairs completed, but then we just fell in love with the place and chose to move here full-time and sell the house in Cary,” said Cantor.
Cantor’s husband, Gabe, is in renewable energy, including large-scale solar farms and also is able to work from just about anywhere.
Cantor said she has only been doing pottery for about 10 years. When she first started out in pottery, she used an electric kiln to fire her pots and she focused a lot on functional pottery, like dinnerware.
“But when we moved to Boone, I didn’t have an electric kiln set up so I had to adapt,” she said.
Adaptation was an educational adventure that took her back, in some respects, to pottery’s roots.
“Since we moved here from Cary a couple of years ago, I have been experimenting with the ancient technique of 'pit firing',” explained Cantor. “After the pots are created and trimmed, they are burnished with river rock and left to dry, slowly.Then I layer on several coats of terra sigillata (very fine clay particles) and polish. Sometimes I infuse the terra sig with mica and oxides for some color and sparkle.”
Cantor described working with clay as something that keeps her “grounded” and "connected to Mother Earth." Pit firing and working with terra sig dates back to ancient Roman times, she noted.
“Living on a seven-plus acre property, I go on walks every day and collect different things to incorporate into my pottery, like plants. There are some things we can use in a Raku technique, in a pit fire. Naked Raku is a slip resist technique in a barrel or a pit. Now I have my studio set up so I will be building a Raku kiln, but most of the work on display here at Edgewood Cottage this week is pit fired,” Cantor said.
“I pit fire at a lower temperature, so the material becomes porous and it absorbs the smoke and the fumes. I put it in the pit with some chemicals and natural combustibles, like orange peels, coffee grounds, Miracle-Gro… you can use lots of different things,” she added. “Each one contributes a different color or effect. Maybe it is rusty nails. Not knowing what you are going to get from the materials added is one of the things I like about the process. I go collect some things in the woods and put them in the pit and they can change by the season. I just really like the idea of collaborating with the elements around us.”
The Artists in Residence series features one or more different artists each week, from May through October. The series is produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
