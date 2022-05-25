BLOWING ROCK — Motorized, marching and even musical — units of every variety will amble, spin and zip in fun and frolic down Main Street on June 4, 2 p.m., in the 2022 Oasis Shriners Parade.
For the public, the Shriners Parade is the climax of Oasis Shriners annual meeting, being hosted at Chetola Resort, June 3-5. As one of the largest regional chapters of Shriners International, Oasis Shriners organizers have planned for hundreds of Shriners from all over the 50 western counties of North Carolina to attend.
“In terms of number of members, I believe we are second only to the Atlanta-based chapter,” said current Potentate of the Charlotte-based Oasis Shriners.
A Potentate is the CEO of the regional chapter for a year and one of the privileges of the role in Oasis Shriners is the right to choose where the annual ceremonial will be. Daniels chose Blowing Rock and members from cities like Asheville, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Hickory, Charlotte, will converge on “The Crown of the Blue Ridge” for the weekend.
“For many years, Oasis has been one of the most generous contributors to Shriners Hospitals for Children,” said Blowing Rock resident and Shriners member, George Wilcox. “This regional organization has contributed millons of dollars in support of the Shriners mission to provide the very best medical treatment for orthopedic problems, burns, cleft lips and palates, and other serious medical conditions for thousands of children regardless of their families’ ability to pay.”
Through the years, Wilcox reported, a number of Blowing Rock residents have been members of Oasis Shriners.
“Oasis Shriners has a long and distinguished history in Blowing Rock with prominent former seasonal residents Julian Price and David Craig have served as CEO, or ‘Potentate,’ many years ago,” said Wilcox. “More recently, local residents Bill Carter and Fred Laxton have served in that capacity. Other well-known residents who are or have been members are the late Paul Broyhill, former N.C. State Senator and current member of the NC Department of Transportation Board, Cullie Tarleton, and Chetola Resort owner Kent Tarbutton, among others.”
While the serious part of the Shriners’ 3-day stay in Blowing Rock is the annual ceremonial to induct new members, the fun part is the parade and this year’s edition is full of fun, spectacle, and pageantry.
The parade is schedule to start at the intersection of U.S. 221 and Clark Street at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, head east and make a right turn down Main Street. It will end at Ginny Stevens Lane, just past Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church.
“This year’s parade will be led by the Watauga High School Junior ROTC Color Guard and Mayor Charlie Sellers is serving as Parade Marshall,” said Wilcox. “Members of Blowing Rock’s town council as well as town manager Shane Fox have also been invited to participate. Lenoir’s renowned Hibriten High School Band will perform and lead representatives of several High Country Masonic organizations, as well as representatives of the Masonic-supported, Communication Disorders Clinic of Appalachian State University. Also participating will be honored veterans of the USA’s military services and members of American Legion Post 256.”
Charlotte TV and radio personality John Harder, a longtime Shriner, will announce the parade. Afterward, many of the parade entries will be in Memorial Park for spectators to see their favorites up close and personal.
From jaw-snapping Gators, mini trucks, miniature race cars, vintage fire trucks, go-carts, motorized tri-cycles and, of course, clowns, clowns and clowns — and even more — the Shriners Parade on June 4, down Main Street in Blowing Rock, promises a lot of fun and spectacle for kids of all ages, igniting imaginations with the Shriners’ creativity — and big smiles to match their enthusiasm.
