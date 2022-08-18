SUGAR GROVE — Organizers of the Doc and Merle Watson Folk Art Museum are hoping its collection will be viewable to the public regularly in the near future.
Chairman of the Cove Creek Preservation Development Board David Turner said since its inception in 1999, the museum was viewable only during the Doc and Rose Lee Watson Music Fest ‘n’ Sugar Grove to “show off some of Doc’s things.”
Being on the board since 2012, Turner said a lot has changed over the years.
Since Doc’s passing in 2012, attendance at the music festival drastically decreased and was eventually put on hold in 2016, due to major repairs being done at the old Cove Creek High School where the event is held. The Cove Creek Preservation Development Board hoped to bring the festival back in 2020, but were unable to do so until July 2022, because of COVID-19.
In 2020, the board obtained a grant from the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area in Asheville to further the museum’s collection. With the grant matched by Watauga County, the museum was upgraded with an archives room and new artifacts that had never before been seen by the public.
Turner said it was “an ordeal” developing the attraction through COVID-19 and unexpected construction needs, but the grand re-opening was received well by the public at the music festival.
“We were pleasantly surprised by the good reviews from the crowd that came to the museum — they had wonderful things to say about it and the items that went back to the roots and beginning of the Watson family,” Turner said. “Doc’s family and even farther back — his parents and his grandparents — (is showcased through) a lot of photos that explain a lot about the history of their beginnings and his beginnings in the music industry.”
New to the museum include photographs, letters, awards and other items that tell the story of Doc. Turner said Doc won so many awards that “there wasn’t enough room for all of them.” One of the newest additions to the museum is a Willard Gayheart pencil drawing of Doc’s baptism.
Most of the memorabilia is owned by the Watson estate and Turner said the board is grateful to work with them on the collection.
“We’re just really blessed that they chose us to have it because, actually, he’s so famous he could have a museum anywhere. But they know that he loved this community, he loved the folks out here,” Turner said. “He loved the fact that we appreciated him for being here. He was always helpful anywhere all over the county and he did lots of free events to raise money for people in need. So he had a real heart for for people. He’s just one of the people and I’m glad we get to show that here.”
He said moving forward he hopes the museum will have open hours one day a week once trustworthy volunteers are secured due to the strict policies of no photo taking.
Turner said once the museum is open to the public more frequently, he hopes community members and visitors alike will visit and learn about Doc as a musician and as a person.
“Most people remember Doc as the famous bluegrass musician that had all kinds of awards — the National Medal of Art award by Bill Clinton and him and Merle and some of others played for Jimmy Carter on the South Lawn of the White House. That’s what most people relate to when they think of Doc Watson, but he was truly a very loving man who loved family and was protective of his family,” Turner said. “Part of the Watson family plan is for the museum to show that he was not just a famous musician but a wonderful Christian family man that cared for his family and cared for folks in the neighborhood and all around the county. He could have lived in some of the famous subdivisions where some of the famous movie stars and musicians live, but he chose to keep his roots in Deep Gap where he is from.”
Doc Watson Day will be celebrated on Aug. 19, to remember and honor Doc, his music and his contributions to the High Country.
