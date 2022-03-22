BOONE – Boone and Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living resident Dorothy O’Bryant Chilton turned 100 on March 17.
She celebrated with her two best friends at the facility, Herb and Grace, alongside other residents, staff and her family at the St. Patrick’s Day themed 100th birthday social.
Chilton, who often goes by Dot, plays piano, loves to read and enjoys bible study. She is said to be welcoming and kind.
“Dot is such a pleasure to have at Deerfield,” said Lorie Fidler, Memory Care Life Enrichment director at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living. “She helps me with welcoming new residents into the community as our ambassador and that she helps brighten everyone’s day.”
Chilton’s family includes the sentiment, “through the years with the lovely centurion, Dorothy O’Bryant Chilton.”
