BOONE — A man from Deep Gap was arrested on March 22 after allegedly committing a sexual offense.
Justin W. Smith, 34, was taken into custody by the Watauga County Sheriff’s office and charged with statutory sex offense with a minor. According to the warrant for his arrest, Smith allegedly engaged with a seven-year-old victim between January 24 and March 16.
Smith was also arrested on a civil order for a charge of failing to pay child support.
After his arrest, Smith was issued a $250,693 secured bond and an April 1 court date, where Eric Eller was appointed as his attorney and the case was continued to May 31.
