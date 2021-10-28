DEEP GAP — Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 139 Florence Lane in Deep Gap at 12:47 a.m. early Thursday morning.
According to Watauga Fire Marshal Shane Garland, a family was home at the time of the fire and occupants were awakened by smoke detectors and were able to get out.
One person was treated and transported to the hospital by Watauga Medics, according to Garland. Seth Norris, Deep Gap Fire Department chief, said the Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the scene first.
“When our first responding units arrived on scene they saw just flame involvement basically at the side of the house that had already made it to the attic,” Norris said. “(The fire) was burning in the attic, but it vented itself through the roof probably several minutes after our arrival.”
The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire and Garland said there was extensive damage to the structure.
Norris said Boone Fire Department had set up a water tank for the response at a water point on Brown Farm Road.
“The house had working smoke alarms, which is always helpful,” Norris said. “It’s just a good reminder to think about those things we push with fire prevention. Have working smoke alarms and home escape plans because that’s how everyone stays safe.”
Deep Gap Fire, Meat Camp Fire, Todd Fire, Stuart-Simmons Fire, Boone Fire, Watauga Medics, Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputies and Boone Police responded to the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
