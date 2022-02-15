BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock property owners may experience "sticker shock" with property tax revaluations, the $4.8 million Main Street water and sewer line project is fully funded and design work is underway with bidding expected in late 2022, and with Main Street to be torn up in 2023, the clock is ticking for the board of commissioners to approve final design work for undergrounding facilities on a meticulous plan led by a Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce subcommittee.
Those are just a few of several takeaways from Day One of the annual Town Council Winter Retreat on Feb. 14. The nearly 9-hour opening session covered a lot of ground and its efficiency in staying ahead of schedule most of the day was noteworthy.
Some highlights of the discussion items:
- Water/Sewer Lines. Much of the water and sewer infrastructure serving downtown and surrounding neighborhoods dates back to the 1930s and their have been 27 major repairs required in the last 10 years to keep services operating. In the $4.8 million project that was fully funded in the recently approved North Carolina state budget, the water line will be completely replaced along with many parts of the sewer line complex. The Main Street lines are the primary arterial lines for downtown, east to Ransom Street and west out U.S. 221 and Mayview. Construction should begin in early 2023.
- Crosswalks. While the project is slightly behind schedule due to supply chain issues in getting certain materials delivered, work is now scheduled to begin next week (Feb. 21-25). Utilities were marked last week and the project is expected to be completed by May 1.
- Pressure Release Valves. 24 PRVs throughout town were originally installed in the 1960s and in need of replacement. $400,000 in ARP monies related to COVID-19 grants were allocated toward upgrading the PRVs by town council last While there have been some supply chain related delays, work should get started very soon.
- Memorial Park Renovations. The $500,000 PARTF grant was awarded in January, so the town is moving forward with the full scope of the project, which is now being designed by McGill Associates.
- Police Department Staff Retention. After the three newest hires resigned in 2021 and six total resignations (no tenured officers left in 2021), the department is now fully staffed. The turnover reflects the challenges nationally in public safety and medical emergency staffing.
- Sustainability/Solar. In coming sessions, the town council will consider participating in solar blocks available to local governments and educational institutions, as well as direct participation in solar projects that would install solar panels on the rooftops of some town buildings. The town council will be reviewing the availability of electric vehicle charging stations, including whether providing those are a government or private enterprise responsibility (similar to gas stations). The town currently receives approximately $3,000 per year in revenue from the charging station in the Wallingford parking deck. The Planning Board will be asked to review the current restrictions on the amount of rooftop space that can be allocated to solar panel installation and recommend any potential changes. Also, the Blowing Rock Police Department is nearly halfway complete on its transition to 100 percent hybrid vehicles by 2024. The department currently has five vehicles, with 2-3 more likely to be requested in 2022. For the ones already being operated, the department has seen a 32 percent reduction in fuel consumption costs, primarily because of the time a law enforcement vehicle spends idling.
- Property Tax Revaluations. Ryan Vincent of Vincent Valuations explained that his firm goes around the state of North Carolina and does property tax reappraisals. He has worked in about 40 counties in seven states, so far. Watauga County has hired Vincent to assist in the reappraisal process, which was last done approximately 8 years ago. In the current process, all real property in Watauga County is being reappraised at its current market value as of Jan. 1, 2022. State law requires reappraisal at least once every 8 years and the goal of reappraisal is to equitably distribute the property tax burden across the county based on current market values. To determine market value of a property, the tax office analyzes actual market sales to determine market patterns and trends in different locations. "Market value is set by the choices of buyers and sellers in the marketplace," said Vincent. New market values will be used to calculate tax bills from the summer of 2022 until the next reappraisal. Watauga County property owners will get 2022 Reappraisal Notices in the mail at the end of March 2022.
- More Property Tax Reappraisal. Vincent showed several examples of recent reappraisals of Watauga County properties. He explained that while many areas of the county showed upward and, there were others that were either flat or showed actual declines vs. their 2014 valuations. The examples he showed in Blowing Rock ranged from a decline of 23 percent in one instance, to increases of 30, 79, 81 and 74 percent. Many areas of the county saw increases over 100 percent and there were anecdotal examples provided of significantly greater instances of market appreciation in the Blowing Rock market. When asked, Vincent explained that the tax administration's goal in the reappraisal process is for revaluation or appraised value to be within a range of 95 percent to 105 percent of market value.
- Even More Tax Revaluation. Vincent took great care to point out that the reappraisal of a property requires the local government to determine a tax rate to be applied before the actual tax bill can be calculated. "The tax rate is determined by the Watauga County jurisdictions, based on their budget needs," he said. "The appraised value is set well before the tax rate is set and is totally independent of the tax rate." Town manager Shane Fox explained that the local jurisdictions, including the Town of Blowing Rock, is required by state law to provide a "revenue neutral" option, as well as their recommended budget option. Depending on a decision by the board of commissioners, the applied tax rate could be higher or lower, based on the town's perceived budget needs for the upcoming year.
- EMS/Ambulance Services. Emergency Services Director Kent Graham spent considerable time educating town council members about the long standing issues relating to EMS and ambulance transport response times. He recalled for the group how his department decided to beef up its first response capabilities several years ago because of the inadequacy of the service model employed by Watauga County. He also questioned aloud why Watauga County seemed to resist the data-driven fact-finding models employed in almost all other jurisdictions that seemed to indicate a need for more ambulances within the county. He praised the hiring of a nationally prominent and recognized consultant company by Beech Mountain to comprehensively study the region's EMS services. In his conversations with the principal of the consulting company, Graham said that the approach seemed to reaffirm the research and analysis that the Blowing Rock team previously conducted and has already presented to local agencies. In answer to questions from the commissioners, Graham said that Blowing Rock Fire Department was getting out of the ambulance business serving that portion of his fire district in Caldwell County, in part because of staffing concerns.
- Underground Utilities. The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce led subcommittee presented the findings of their research and a plan to take advantage of Main Street being torn up in 2023, calling it a "... once in 50 years opportunity." In opening the subcommittee presentation, attorney Chelsea Garrett quoted author Tom Peters in suggesting, "If a window of opportunity appears, don't pull down the shade." She went on to stress the importance of the timing for consideration of the project before introducing William Brinker, who provided substantial technical detail for the subcommittee's plan. Brinker outlined the scope of the project (Main Street, from Hill Street to St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church). He reported that all of the utilities with cables on Main Street had been contacted and were on board with the committee's plan, with Blue Ridge Energy taking a lead role, but also involving AT&T, Spectrum, Skyline/SkyBest, and BREMCO's Ridgelink subsidiary. He also said that almost all of the affected property owners are supportive of the project. All in, Brinker reported that the estimated cost of the project to fully underground Main Street utilities is a little more than $3.9 million. He stated that the group's plan is to work alongside the Main Street water/sewer project that will have Main Street already torn up, which saves an estimated $3 million. The group hopes to have the bids received by Nov. 15, with the contract awarded to a contractor by Dec. 15 and construction to start in the first quarter of 2023, completed in the first quarter of 2024.
- Early in the day, Town Manager Fox reviewed the priorities set at the 2021 winter retreat and what the town accomplished in the last year. Finance Director Nicole Norman discussed various aspects of the town's financial condition, including the remaining bond proceeds that are potentially receivable and a schedule of debt line times retiring in nearby years. She indicated that the fund balance is at more than 51 percent of the operating budget, which is well above the regulatory requirement of 8 percent.
