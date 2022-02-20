BLOWING ROCK — Day 3 of the Blowing Rock town council's Winter Retreat was another productive day of information presented and discussion among the council members, department heads, and other presenters. Summary highlights:
- Traffic & Pedestrian Safety —
- Police Chief Aaron Miller reported that the department is fully staffed and the overall experience level is among the highest he has seen in the last 10 years. Has gotten the officers a lot training, including every officer in the department has been crisis intervention certified. The recent Risk Review process for the department lowers homeowners' insurance costs.
- Miller outlined "police time consumption" with the core four areas being calls for service, crime investigations, special events, and training. Corollary activities include traffic safety enforcement, business area crime prevention, community policing activities and programs, and residential crime prevention.
- The Blowing Rock PD staff includes 13 full-time sworn officers and 10 of those officers assigned to patrol. Seven patrol officers are radar certified.
- From NCDOT, the 2019 traffic count in Blowing Rock averages 16,000 vehicles per day on U.S. 321 south of the Blue Ridge Parkway intersection and 11,000 per day on Valley Boulevard near Ransom Street. The total number of vehicles passing through Blowing Rock in 2019 was estimated at more than 2.8 million.
- Miller estimated that about 20 percent of traffic volume on Valley Boulevard, or 2,200 per day, is exceeding the posted speed limits.
- The Blowing Rock PD has made more than 2,000 traffic stops this year. The number of stops is impacted by short staffing and officer turnover. Over the last 12 years, the number of stops has remained relatively flat.
- Miller acknowledged that there is speeding on Valley Boulevard, but the vast majority of it is classified as "low risk" (from 35 to 45 mph) and little or no "medium risk" (45-55 mph) or "high risk" (greater than 55 mph).
- Miller reported that there were 21 total traffic crashes in 2021 on Valley Boulevard, or 0.0000099% of estimated yearly traffic volume. Of the 28, speed was a factor in only seven of those cases. Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries, and there were zero life threatening injuries or fatalities.
- Sergeant Swift is the School Resource Officer and recently completed training in police department finance. Swift spoke about manpower needs and how they are calculated. Swift said that a conservative estimate of the number of people in Blowing Rock on any given day is 10,000. He stated that an FBI study in 2019 concluded that 2.2 full-time officers are recommended per 1,000 people. In North Carolina, the average is 2.4 officers per 1,000 people. He stated that comparable jurisdictions to Blowing Rock in North Carolina is 1.5 officers per 1,000. Assuming an average daily population of 10,000, Blowing Rock should have 22-24 officers full time based on the FBI report, but based on comparable jurisdictions he concluded that Blowing Rock is understaffed by roughly 5 officers.
- "Without the addition of more patrol officers," said Miller, "the needs will continue to grow while the capabilities remain the same."
- Miller advised that there is very little that the Blowing Rock PD can do about the noise on U.S. 321 going out of town, southbound. Much of the problem is from trucks' applying so-called "J-brakes" going down the hill. He stated that over the years there have numerous traffic fatalities going down the mountain on 321 outside of the town limits and a lot of them involve trucks. An NC Highway Patrol truck enforcement supervisor told him that there is really no way to enforce the noise coming from trucks. "It is complicated based on when the truck was manufactured, he said, adding that there has only been one instance of a citation for truck noise and it was dismissed in court," said Miller. "It is hard to do from an exhaust standpoint. The exhaust brakes are a safety feature and he felt it was not a good idea for us to tell truckers not to engage those brakes when they start down the mountain. We would be liable for that, if we did, so it is a complicated issue."
- Miller and town manager Fox also provided information about various grants that have been applied for and received, or will be applied for. Miller also commended the several private donations from residents to purchase such things as bulletproof vests and gun vaults for officers.
- Planning and Zoning— Planning Director Kevin Rothrock said that 2021 was a near record year in construction values, at $37.7 million, including 404 building permit applications. While there were no new multi-family home applications, there were 16 new homes and 250 home additions or renovations and 72 commercial additions or renovations. There were also 74 zoning permit applications. Rothrock stated that because of the lack of inventory of vacant lots on which to build new homes, there have been an increased number of "tear downs and build new", but also there have been more instances of subdivisions within the town and in the ETJ. "And someone actually built a new street."
- 2024 Comprehensive Plan — Rothrock reviewed the 2014 Comprehensive Plan and the various achievements of the many strategies developed in the document. He also discussed the preparations for the 2024 Comprehensive Plan. He acknowledged the many changes by the state in terms of what the local jurisdictions are allowed to control and the potential of others to come. He stated that if we are going to prepare the 2024 Comprehensive Plan in FY2022-23, then we need to begin to prepare, including identifying any consulting firm to be used. There was some discussion between council members Harwood, Matheson, and Yount about the potential for simplifying the process and the plan.
- Downtown Zoning — Rothrock recalled the effort in 2018 to simplify the downtown zoning, and admitted that while the subcommittee (which involved then planning board members Harwood and Gherini who are now commissioners) thought it was a good plan, the one thing they failed to do was involve the public more in the process. "We want to start that process again and open the door to bring in people who own property downtown and involve the public." He said that once the new planning board is seated, they need to identify a subcommittee from the board to jumpstart the downtown planning process anew.
- Outdoor Restaurant Seating — Rothrock said that a key element of the downtown planning process is parking, which is also being discussed in other planning areas, but that it also ties into outdoor dining. He stated that with the response to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining, they granted a lot of flexibility to restaurants that were forced to pivot but now as things are easing they need to get back to previous standards and requirements. Mayor Sellers pointed out that with the number of new hotels downtown, "... we are becoming a walking community. How do you tell Restaurant A that need this much parking when half of their customers are walking to the restaurant, not driving?" Everyone seemed to agree that the pandemic has changed the demand equation for outdoor dining and the council needs to address inherent issues and problems.
- Town Council Update — Town Manager Shane Fox led a discussion titled, "Town Council Review," discussing the council's history, reviewing Chapter 3 of the Town Code regarding town council procedures, and a refresher on topics related to a code of ethics, plus any other discussion items that the town council members wanted to discuss.
- Stakeholder Presentations
- Village Foundation — presented by Jim Pitts (past president) and Cathy Robbins (current president). The Village Foundation is a funding organization, typically with projects involving a joint venture partner. Working very closely with the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce's Economic Development Corp. as the contracting arm of any projects. The purpose is to lessen the burden on local government and possibly negotiate more favorable bids for projects, then dedicate the completed projects to the town. The town council approves the projects and agrees to take them over once the certificate of occupancy is received.
- Blowing Rock Civic Association — Tim Gupton presented via Zoom. BRCA's mission is to be a voice for homeowners, evaluating civic issues, educating and engaging residents on key issues, working with local government and the business community and encouraging citizens to be involved and vote. The overall aim is "Improving our Quality of Life." He provided several highlights from 2021. Gupton listed several priorities and objectives for the organization going forward.
- Blowing Rock Historical Society — Presenter was president Tom O'Brien. BRHS considers themselves a community support organization, identifying, protecting, and preserving the historical resources important to Blowing Rock's heritage and to promote the town's history as a means of enhancing its historical charm and culture.
- 2022 and beyond prioritization — Town manager Shane Fox reviewed the various discussion items during the retreat that might be action items and asked the council members to prioritize them. They included:
- Water and wastewater plant upgrades
- Pump station and lines at Mayview
- Water meters
- Undergrounding utilities
- Parking, including pay to park
- Surface lot on Valley Boulevard for parking
- Traffic and pedestrian safety, potentially more officers
- Emergency Medical Services (ambulance)
- Cemetery expansion
- Broyhill Park related needs - dredging, pier
- Davant Field - restroom renovations
- Annie Cannon and Glen Burney Trail
- Fixing the spillway from Broyhill Park lake
- Downtown Overlay District and Zoning
- Outdoor Restaurant Seating
- Solar and sustainability
- Town buildings
- Repairs to the 1888 Museum
- Short-term rentals
- OTHER — Commissioner Doug shared a discussion with Watauga County Board of Elections director Matt Snyder about the possibility of moving Blowing Rock's elections from Town Hall to another location because of how the elections are more extended with early voting and the consequent disruptions. He suggested that perhaps the old Ruritan building, now the Blowing Rock Community Center, west of the Robbins swimming pool because of its general availability and better parking.
