BLOWING ROCK — There are going to be some price tags to contend with and consider, but Day 2 of the Blowing Rock Town Council’s 2022 Winter Retreat was filled with notes from department heads about critical town needs, as well as some “wants” amid an atmosphere of “It’s time to quit kicking the can down the road.”
Summary Highlights:
- — Executive Director Tracy Brown started his presentation by handing out the winter edition of the TDA’s “Visitor Guide” saying, “If you go through that visitor’s guide, you won’t see one Blowing Rock ad in there. We are not pulling for daytrippers. That is not what we do.” Brown presented data on occupancy tax revenue showing the basic upward trend except for the sharp downturn beginning in the first half of 2020, then spiking sharply up toward the end of the second quarter as people started to seek out “open spaces” in which to live and recreate. There have been similar patterns in both the mountains and the coastal areas of North Carolina, said Brown, as residents in the urban areas of the state’s middle sought pandemic refuge in less densely populated areas with outdoor recreation features. Blowing Rock’s occupancy tax collections for calendar year 2021 jumped 64.14 percent, in line with a 50.78 percent increase by the Boone TDA and a 46.12 percent increase by the Watauga County TDA. Brown reported that some lodging areas are even trying to get as much as $800 per night because of the demand and still short supply of lodging facilities in Blowing Rock. He said the impact of increased lodging sales in Blowing Rock (more than $29 million in calendar year 2021) was an estimated $89.12 million in overnight visitor spending.
- — Brown reported that the average daily rate (ADR) charged by Blowing Rock’s new lodging properties, The Getaway, The Manor, Main and Pine, and a recently renovated cottage is $305, which is 42 percent above the market average of $215. He added that Blue Ridge Parkway traffic was up 14 percent in 2021 (15.98 million visitors), but that it has also brought problems, including many of the new users not being familiar with public lands and how to treat them or behave in them, worker fatigue and burnout, supply chain issues, and rising prices for goods and supplies. He said that the TDA pivoted in its messaging from promoting tourism to limited or even suspended “call to action” advertising, including “Leave No Trace” messaging to encourage visitors to protect the public lands they are visiting. The TDA, he said, is saving money by not advertising and allowing extra revenue to build in the agency’s Fund Balance. Some of it, he reported, was used to hire Roger Brooks International to conduct the Sustainable Tourism Study last year.
- Brown said that there are 130 short term rental properties in town, the vast majority in Chetola. There is also some TDA board discussion, Brown said, around a proposed amendment to the 2003 ordinance that created the Blowing Rock TDA, allowing some flexibility in how the occupancy tax collections are split between promotion and tourism-related capital expenditures.
- Looking ahead, Brown said that he sees demand leveling off with the dissipation of COVID-19 as a pandemic threat, as well as in seeing gasoline prices continuing to rise and the prospect of international conflict. He sees a continuation in supply chain issues, workforce shortages, and pandemic fatigue. He cited needs such as more lodging development and workforce housing options in Blowing Rock. He said the biggest issues that the town council needs to address is parking, wayfinding, and crosswalks when it comes to tourism. He also suggested that here needs to be some scheduling consideration given to encouraging special events and granting certain privileges, especially during the summer and fall seasons. He said, “We love having the Shriners, but their first event here was in April and that was OK (because it is part of a spring ‘shoulder season’), but now they are coming in June... They might say they will take their business somewhere else, but that is OK. I am sure Lenoir or other places down the mountain would love to have them.” He implied that their presence in a peak summer month is more disruptive to town businesses and residents rather than beneficial. As another example, he said that booking weddings or receptions at the American Legion Building and allowing those groups to block off 40 parking spaces in the summer and fall is counterproductive, too.
- — Town manager Shane Fox reminded the town council members that parking has been an issue for several years, arguably even decades, but that the Roger Brooks International study helped crystallize some of the core issues. “We don’t have a tourism problem,” Fox said in repeating one of Brooks’ conclusions, “we have a parking problem. You are going to hear a lot about revenue potential and how many spaces are needed, but a lot of this is undetermined. A lot of this is open for discussion. We don’t know what the outcomes will be (from the options presented).”
- Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller shared his research on the subject of paid parking if introduced to existing public parking spaces. At an assumed rate of $1.50 per hour in nine of the 10 public parking lots, Miller suggested that paid parking represents the potential for the town to receive $1.32 million, annually, in parking revenue. He warned, however, that introducing paid parking must be done in consideration of other parking providers such as churches and the school but if they got on board with the basic concept it could provide a substantial revenue source to them, as well as help alleviate the town’s parking issues. “The revenue received by the town should go into a Parking Fund, not into the General Fund,” said Miller, suggesting that the parking revenue could help pay for any future parking structures and a shuttle service, if desired. He said that Blowing Rock is in a unique position because there are an abundance of lessons about paid parking learned by other jurisdictions, such as Boone and its choice of parking meters several years ago. Miller said that with smartphone technology, the options on how to introduce paid parking are nearly endless and very visitor friendly. One of the options, Miller said, could be to have discounted permit plans for residents and employees of businesses and to potentially use more remote lots such as Davant Field for employees, keeping it free. Miller provided a few examples of how the smartphone technology might work, as well as how enforcement is carried out. He said that his model creating an estimated $1.3 million in revenue would require an estimate $210,000 in upfront capital expenditures and annual expenses of about $300,000 for software and vendor support, enforcement salaries and expenses, and miscellaneous expenses such as office supplies and credit card merchant fees.
- Town manager Fox reiterated that paid parking is new territory for the town and that the results could be much better or much less than their pro forma models. “As Roger Brooks pointed out, there are logistical issues and congestion issues. The No. 1 goal is that we are trying to eliminate those, but also make it self-sustaining.” In summarizing the customer experience, Miller said, “I think it is better for the visitor to know upfront that there is a cost to park here than to come out and find a ticket on the windshield.”
- — Parks & Rec Director Jennifer Brown led the discussion about each of the town’s parks and recreation facilities, including Memorial Park, Davant Field/Rotary Pavilion, Annie Cannon Gardens, the Glen Burney Trail, Broyhill Park, Robbins Pool, Koerschner Garden, and the Legacy Trail. She estimated that the total amount of funds needed is approximately $4.235 million. Some of that ($1.285 million), has already been funded for the Memorial Park improvements. For each of the venues, the special parks committee evaluated the mission statement for each park, how much it was used, amenities that should be offered by each, access to the venue, safety issues inherent to each, landscaping needs, and signage, dividing the action items into critical needs, essential needs and wants.
- — “There’s nothing earth-shattering here, but some of the stuff has been updated,” said town engineer Doug Chapman of McGill Associates. He pointed out that Blowing Rock is self-sufficient with both water and wastewater plants, and described it as “vital infrastructure.” In outlining the needs, he used the same nomenclature as other department heads have used, what is “critical,” what is “essential,” and what is desired. He reviewed each of the facilities. Chapman said that a current cost of all of the improvements is estimated at more than $34.56 million, but presented a 20-year scheduled plan to spread out those costs in phases, emphasizing the critical needs at the front end.
- — Public Works Director Matt Blackburn led the discussion about the viability of introducing advanced metering infrastructure, featuring “smart meters” with 2-way communications between the meter and utility, as well as between the meter and the consumer. Data is collected continuously and the data can be accessed any time by management or the consumer through a customer portal. The key advantages, he said, are increased revenue from previously unaccounted for water usage, reduced meter reading costs, improved billing accuracy, improved customer service, and help in identifying and pinpointing losses and leaks. Blackburn pointed out that there are approximately 2,500 meters currently in the system and 35 to 40 percent of them are over 20 years old. He proposed spreading the cost of installation over three years, estimated at $625,000 and data collection fees of $250,000.
- — Chapman outlined a capital improvement plan for all areas discussed by the department heads, including the North Main Street Sidewalk; a surface parking lot on the recently purchased property on Valley Boulevard next to the Fire Station; a Streets, Stormwater and Sidewalks Capital Improvement Plan; the Parks and Recreation Capital Improvement Plan; and various town buildings, including town hall, the town council chambers, the library, police department, parks and recreation, the old fire station, the American Legion Building, and public works.
- — Finance Director Nicole Norman led the final segment of the day, covering the town debt financing options. The discussion included looking at the current debt structure vs. what the potential debt capacity looks like. Town manager Fox introduced the segment by saying that the discussion tomorrow will largely focus on the council’s priorities, and “... how we fill that in is what we will determine moving forward. This is an important topic.” Norman opened her presentation by telling the group, “What you just heard is $36.8 million worth of projects over 20 years. That is $6.9 million for the water plant and $29.9 million for water and sewer.” The finance director reported that they had partnered with First Tryon, who had helped with the Community Improvement Bonds financing in 2014, providing them with a lot of information about current debt structure and capital needs, as well as various revenue models for utilities and grants. Norman said they also provided the firm with information about the capital improvement plan developed by McGill, the expected tax base changes, the town’s bond standing. “The goal in getting their help was to figure out how all of this is affordable. These are big numbers,” she said. She then detailed the proposed funding plan developed in concert with First Tryon.
The full discussion of Day 2, including the funding plans at the end of the day can be listened to and viewed on YouTube. The link is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uERKiyTo9y8
