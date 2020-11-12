BLOWING ROCK — Bringing his award-winning journalism, David Rogers has been named editor of The Blowing Rocket and sports contributor to the Watauga Democrat and other newspapers in the Mountain Times Publications family, according to the news organization on Nov. 10.
Rogers comes to The Blowing Rocket after more than a decade serving as the editor and publisher of Blowing Rock News, a digital-only media outlet serving the High Country. His commitment to high quality journalism in both the written word and related photography earned multiple awards from the North Carolina Press Association.
For his work in 2019, Rogers received the NCPA’s Henry Lee Weathers Freedom of Information Award, which honors journalists and newspapers for exceptional work in advancing or upholding the cause of open government and freedom of information. His award-winning work included an editorial series on Blowing Rock’s Board of Commissioners that helped expose violations of North Carolina’s open meeting laws.
In explaining his decision to close an important chapter in his professional life and open another, Rogers said, “Times, industries, and markets change. Just as we saw the impact of newspapers’ digital editions in 2010 that led to the launch of Blowing Rock News, there are other evolving forces in the journalism industry today. It is increasingly difficult, even in smaller community publications, to do everything and to do everything well. There is an unwritten mandate to become more of a specialist.”
“My greatest contribution to a team is in content development,” said Rogers. “That includes my writing, as well as my more recently found passion for photography. These new roles with Mountain Times Publications will allow me to focus on those skills and interests while contributing to the team’s mission: deliver value to our readers by producing the highest quality possible of community journalism product. That means delivering news and information that our readers can’t get anywhere else.”
“David’s passion for Blowing Rock issues, local sports and experience makes him the perfect addition to The Blowing Rocket as editor,” said Mountain Times Publications Executive Editor Tom Mayer. “Like his predecessors, Jerry Burns and Jeff Eason, he has a proven track record of his commitment to covering all-things Blowing Rock, and we’re excited he’s joining our team.”
Rogers grew up near Bakersfield, Calif., and attended Johnston College of the University of Redlands, Claremont McKenna College and California State University, Bakersfield. He received a bachelor’s degree in history and pursued graduate studies in business. For 35 years, he served in various roles in the financial services industry, including sales, investment advisory, research and trading. His primary focus was in producing small-cap and micro-cap equity research and selling his work to some of the world’s biggest and most prominent institutional money managers.
He is author of “The 90% Solution: Higher Returns, Less Risk,” (2006, John Wiley & Sons, New York). He is married to his wife, Kim, and they are members of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock.
Early life “distractions” included coaching business management teams from San Diego State University and the University of San Diego in computer-based business simulation competitions, as well as playing, coaching, refereeing and promoting rugby football.
