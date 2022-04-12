MEAT CAMP — Multiple departments responded to a brush fire in the Meat Camp Volunteer Fire Department district at approximately 3 p.m. Monday, April 4.
According to Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey, the cause of the fire — which grew to approximately 3 acres near Profit Road — was debris burning. Harsey said wind picked up and spread what was burning to the woods, which caught on fire.
Meat Camp VFD, Deep Gap VFD, the forest service and EMS responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.