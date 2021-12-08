The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7.
Cases
Watauga County has reached 6,328 total COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 7 — an increase of 98 cases from the previous week. The active case count has stayed the course during the course of the week with 89 active cases as of Dec. 7 — up nearly 50 from last week. Forty-six people have been directed to quarantine as of Dec. 7.
AppHealthCare reported one death on Nov. 15 to bring the total to 40 deaths. AppHealthCare also reported one death on Oct. 28 and one death on Nov. 1.
The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — reports 396 people are hospitalized, with 107 of those in the ICU as of Dec. 6. WMC reported 14 COVID-19 patients on Dec. 6 with 11 of those unvaccinated.
AppHealthCare reported three active clusters in Watauga County as of its last situation update on Dec. 3. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- The Cottages of Boone with 17 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Nov. 22 and as of the last report one case was active.
- Thunder Hill Residence Hall with 16 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Oct. 21, and as of the last report zero cases were active.
- The Standard at Boone with 11 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Oct. 20, and as of the last report zero cases were active.
The App State COVID-19 dashboard reports 15 active COVID-19 cases among students and five among employees as of Dec. 6. For the week ending on Dec. 3, 810 COVID-19 tests were conducted with 25 — or 3.1 percent — coming back positive. Since Aug. 1, the university has conducted 24,300 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 625 — or 2.6 percent — coming back positive.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 32,867 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Dec. 6. NCDHHS also reports 30,860 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County as of Dec. 6.
As of Dec. 6, 59 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and 55 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated — each up 1 percent from last week — according to NCDHHS.
App State reports 71 percent of students are vaccinated and 84 percent of employees are vaccinated as of Dec. 6.
State update
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will begin accepting applications through county social services departments for the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) today.
The federally funded program helps low-income households with a one-time payment directly to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of warming their homes during the cold weather months. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400 or $500. Thousands of eligible households will receive an automated LIEAP payment.
“More of our neighbors may be facing financial hardships because of COVID-19, and this funding can help eligible households with their heating expenses this winter,” said NCDHHS Senior Director for Economic Security, Carla West. “We want to ensure seniors and people with disabilities are healthy and safe during a difficult time of the year.”
Payments are distributed automatically to heating vendors of those receiving specific services or following an application process. The automated payments will begin Dec. 1 and are designed to help eligible seniors and people with disabilities access winter heating assistance in a safe and socially distanced manner during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible households may qualify to receive an automated payment for the 2021-2022 LIEAP season if a member of the household:
1. Is age 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services,
2. Currently receives Food and Nutrition Services and
3. Received LIEAP during the 2020-2021 season.
These households were notified of eligibility in November and do not need to apply for this benefit.
Any household with a person age 60 or older or with a disability receiving DAAS services who did not receive notice of an automated payment is encouraged to practice social distancing and submit an online application at epass.nc.gov, apply by phone, submit a paper application for LIEAP assistance through U.S. Mail, or fax their application to their local department of social services. Applications may also be dropped off at the local DSS, and applicants may contact their local DSS for information on how to obtain a paper application.
On Jan. 3, 2022, all other eligible households may begin applying. To be eligible for the LIEAP program, a household must:
- Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria
- Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit
- Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250 (resources will not be counted for 2021-2022 LIEAP season)
- Be responsible for their heating cost
Households can apply online through the ePASS portal at epass.nc.gov, by phone or by submitting a paper application through mail, fax or dropping it off at their local DSS, without having to go into the agency to apply. Individuals may also contact their local DSS to apply. All household applications will be accepted from Jan. 3, 2022, to March 31, 2022 or until funds are exhausted.
Last year, the program provided approximately $59 million to help more than 168,000 households pay their heating bills from December 2020 through March 2021. For more information on the program and eligibility, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance.
NCDHHS also announced yesterday more than $38 million in federal funding to establish a new water assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
