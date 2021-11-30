The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30.
Cases
Watauga County has reached 6,230 total COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 30 — an increase of 51 cases from the previous week. The active case count has stayed the course during the course of the week with 40 active cases as of Nov. 30.
AppHealthCare reported one death on Nov. 15 to bring the total to 40 deaths. AppHealthCare also reported one death on Oct. 28 and one death on Nov. 1.
The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — reports 326 people are hospitalized, with 92 of those in the ICU as of Nov. 29.
AppHealthCare reported four active clusters in Watauga County as of its last situation update on Nov. 19. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- Thunder Hill Residence Hall with 16 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Oct. 21, and as of the last report zero cases were active.
- The Standard at Boone with 11 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Oct. 20, and as of the last report zero cases were active.
- The Cottages of Boone with 16 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Nov. 5 and as of the last report two cases were active.
- The Watauga County Detention Center with 8 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Oct. 23, and as of the last report zero cases were active.
The App State COVID-19 dashboard reports eight active COVID-19 cases among students and one among employees as of Nov. 29. For the week ending on Nov. 29, 715 COVID-19 tests were conducted with eight — or 1.1 percent — coming back positive. Since Aug. 1, the university has conducted 23,490 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 600 — or 2.6 percent — coming back positive.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 32,768 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov. 29. NCDHHS also reports 30,274 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County as of Nov. 29.
As of Nov. 29, 58 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and 54 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
App State reports 70 percent of students are vaccinated and 82 percent of employees are vaccinated as of Nov. 29.
State update
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the State of North Carolina has been awarded more than $38 million in federal funding to establish a new water assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Wednesday, eligible households that have had their water services cut off or have received notice that their water services are in danger of being cut off can apply for assistance in paying their bill through a new federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program LIHWAP is a temporary emergency program that will help eligible households and families afford water and wastewater services. The program provides a one-time payment for eligible low-income households directly to the utility company. LIHWAP runs through September 2023 or until the funds run out.
“Due to the pandemic and its impact on our economy, many households are struggling to maintain their water service,” said Tara Myers, NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Employment, Inclusion and Economic Stability. “The LIHWAP program will help families in North Carolina keep their water running, a basic human need that’s critical for good sanitation and better health.”
Households that currently receive Food and Nutrition Services, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Work First services, or those that received Low-Income Energy Assistance Program services between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, are automatically eligible to receive this benefit if their water services have been cut off or are in danger of being cut off.
All other households that have had their water services or are in danger of losing it can apply starting Dec. 1, online at www.epass.nc.gov. Individuals can also apply by printing a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov and dropping it off at or faxing it to their local county Department of Social Services or by calling their local county Department of Social Services to apply by phone.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, all households that are not in danger of having their water service cut off can apply for assistance if they meet the eligibility requirements. To be eligible for the LIHWAP program, a household must have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen and:
- Have income equal to or less than 150 percent of the federal poverty level,
- Have household services that are disconnected, in jeopardy of disconnection or have a current outstanding bill, and
- Be responsible for the water bill
Households can apply starting Wednesday through Sept. 30, 2023, or until funds are exhausted.
For more information on this program and eligibility, visit the LIHWAP website at www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/social-services/energy-assistance/low-income-household-water-assistance-program-lihwap.
