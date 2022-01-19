The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18.
Cases
Watauga County has reached 8,134 total COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 18 — an increase of approximately 461 cases from Jan. 11. AppHealthCare changed its data and is now showing how many new positive cases were reported in the last five days. As of Jan. 18, 518 new cases were reported to AppHealthCare in the previous five days.
No new deaths were reported in the Jan. 18 update in Watauga County. AppHealthCare reported two deaths in its Dec. 28 update to bring the total number of deaths among Watauga County residents to 45. AppHealthCare also reported one death on Dec. 9, one death on Dec. 10 and one on Dec. 14.
The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — reports 1,077 people are hospitalized, with 200 of those in the ICU as of Jan. 14.
AppHealthCare reported three active clusters in Watauga County as of its last situation update on Jan. 14. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- The Hospitality House with seven cumulative cases. The last positive result was on Jan. 5 and as of the last report four cases were active.
- The Foley Center with four cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Dec. 28, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation with four cumulative cases. The last positive case result came on Jan. 6, and as of the last report three cases were active.
The App State COVID-19 dashboard reports 13 active COVID-19 cases among students and eight among employees as of Dec. 10. For the week ending on Dec. 10, 545 COVID-19 tests were conducted with 7 — or 1.3 percent — coming back positive. Since Aug. 1, the university has conducted 24,845 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 632 — or 2.5 percent — coming back positive. The dashboard will be updated again on Jan. 18.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 33,240 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Jan. 14. NCDHHS also reports 31,020 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County as of Jan. 14. The number of people vaccinated with a booster in Watauga County is 14,237.
As of Jan. 14, 59 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and 55 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
App State reports 71 percent of students are vaccinated and 84 percent of employees are vaccinated as of Dec. 10. The App State COVID-19 dashboard will next be updated on Jan. 18.
State update
Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed January as Blood Donation Month in North Carolina, encouraging people who are healthy and eligible to sign up to donate blood during the severe blood shortage.
“Giving blood is a safe and effective way to help your community,” said Governor Cooper. “With the rise in COVID cases across the state, it’s more important than ever that we do our part to help our hospitals.”
“As COVID-19 surges, blood supply is limited in many of our state’s already stressed hospitals,” said NCDHHS State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., MPH. “Blood donations are critical to sustaining public health. One donation can save up to three lives. Scheduling an appointment to donate blood is one of many ways you can help during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.”
The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage, and the Governor encourages eligible North Carolinians to make an appointment to donate blood. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. An estimated one in every seven patients will need a blood transfusion in a hospital. All types of blood are needed, especially types O positive and O negative.
Blood Donation Month serves as an important reminder that volunteers are needed to help maintain a sufficient blood supply. Giving blood ultimately helps to prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
Visit redcrossblood.org or thebloodconnection.org to learn more and schedule an appointment to donate blood.
