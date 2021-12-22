The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21.
Cases
Watauga County has reached 6,558 total COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 21 — an increase of approximately 144 cases from the previous week. The active case count has increased during the course of the week with 86 active cases as of Dec. 21. Eighty-four people have been directed to quarantine as of Dec. 21.
AppHealthCare reported one death on Dec. 9, another death on Dec. 10 and another one on Dec. 14 to bring the total to 43 deaths among Watauga County residents. AppHealthCare also reported one death on Oct. 28 and one death on Nov. 1.
The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — reports 458 people are hospitalized, with 126 of those in the ICU as of Dec. 20.
AppHealthCare reported three active clusters in Watauga County as of its last situation update on Dec. 17. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- The Hospitality House with five cumulative cases. The last positive result was on Dec. 3 and as of the last report zero cases were active.
- The Cottages of Boone with 17 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Nov. 22 and as of the last report zero cases were active.
- Thunder Hill Residence Hall with 17 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Nov. 23, and as of the last report zero cases were active.
- The Standard at Boone with 13 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Dec. 1, and as of the last report zero cases were active.
- The Foley Center with three cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Dec. 8, and as of the last report two cases were active.
The App State COVID-19 dashboard reports 13 active COVID-19 cases among students and eight among employees as of Dec. 10. For the week ending on Dec. 10, 545 COVID-19 tests were conducted with 7 — or 1.3 percent — coming back positive. Since Aug. 1, the university has conducted 24,845 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 632 — or 2.5 percent — coming back positive. The dashboard will be updated again on Jan 18.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 33,013 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Dec. 20. NCDHHS also reports 31,816 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County as of Dec. 20.
As of Dec. 20, 59 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and 55 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
App State reports 71 percent of students are vaccinated and 84 percent of employees are vaccinated as of Dec. 10. The App State COVID-19 dashboard will next be updated on Jan. 18.
State update
Health experts are warning that the highly contagious COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date in the coming months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services urge people to get vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as soon as possible and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.
“Please get vaccinated and boosted because that’s the best way to protect yourself, your friends and your family during the holidays,” said Roy Cooper. “As the Omicron variant spreads through the United States, it is more clear than ever that these shots provide strong protection against serious illness and death if you get infected.”
Early evidence suggests that Omicron is two-to-three times as contagious the Delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus. Data collected so far show more rapid waning of protection after the primary vaccination series than was seen with Delta or other variants, although vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease. Protection against Omicron increases greatly after a booster dose. Health experts predict that once Omicron is in a community, it will be nearly impossible to contain, making vaccines and boosters essential in protecting people from severe illness. The elderly, people living in long-term care facilities and people with underlying medical conditions or who are immunosuppressed are at the greatest risk and should get vaccinated as soon as possible and get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they are eligible, according to NCDHHS.
“Early data show boosters offer substantial protection from severe illness from Omicron, showing that vaccines continue to be the best way to protect your health. Get your booster as soon as its time — especially if you are over 65 or have underlying medical conditions,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “This new variant is extremely contagious, and I am very worried about North Carolinians who have not been vaccinated yet. Don’t wait to vaccinate. It’s not too late to decide to get your shot.”
The CDC now recommends the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as the best choice for most people for preventing infection from COVID-19. There is ample supply of both vaccines in North Carolina and across the country. The CDC emphasized receiving any vaccine, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is better than being unvaccinated. People who prefer to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will continue to have access to it, as will people who cannot receive an mRNA vaccine. However, people with a history of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, a condition defined as blood clotting with low platelets, should not receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To date, all three vaccines have prevented severe illness and hospitalization among millions of Americans. A study released this week by The Commonwealth Fund estimates COVID-19 vaccines prevented more than 1 million additional deaths and more than 10 million additional hospitalizations in the United States through November 2021.
Vaccinating against COVID-19 remains the most effective way for people to protect themselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death. Once vaccinated, people should get a booster. Anyone who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, should get a booster six months after their second dose. Anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster 2 months after their original shot.
With the presence of Omicron and the upcoming holiday, NCDHHS stated all North Carolinians should:
- Vaccinate: Get vaccinated before gathering, attending events or traveling. Get a booster when eligible. Layer protection with a flu shot.
- Test: Get a COVID-19 test before joining gatherings with others who are not in your household and before and after traveling, regardless of your vaccine status.
- Mask: Wear a mask indoors in public, even if you are vaccinated.
