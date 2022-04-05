VILAS — A Cove Creek middle school social studies teacher and her students have started a fundraiser for Ukraine by selling sunflowers — the national flower of Ukraine.
Sitting in the windows of Carly Pugh’s classroom are dozens of sunflower seedlings that her students helped grow.
“I just have some really good students who have really helped me do the whole thing,” Pugh said.
Scrapping her original lesson plan, Pugh decided to teach her students about what is going on in Ukraine and contextualize the situation for them.
After learning about the ongoing situation, her students decided that they wanted to do something to help the people of Ukraine.
“Our goal is to spread awareness, spread compassion, and just facilitate other people making donations,” Pugh said.
As of March 28, the students have raised $375 of their $1000 goal. The donations will go to United Help Ukraine, a nonprofit organization that is working to distribute food, medical supplies and other donations to internationally displaced people.
Through this fundraiser the middle school students have learned to apply their knowledge and skills for a real and relevant cause. They have created a website, advertised the event and grown the sunflowers.
Lowe’s Home Improvement donated sunflower seeds to the students so that they could grow them and sell them as a part of the fundraiser.
More information on the fundraiser and how to donate can be found at bit.ly/covecreeksun.
