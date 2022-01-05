COVE CREEK The Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the Foscoe Volunteer Fire Department and the Zionville Volunteer Fire Department contained and kept a chimney fire from spreading throughout a residence on Tuesday night.
According to Cove Creek Assistant Chief Steve Marks, Cove Creek and Foscoe were originally dispatched at 6:44 p.m. to a residency on Hicks Road. Zionville was requested for manpower to help the departments perform overhaul and assure the fire had not spread.
Two residents were able to reoccupy the house once the departments were done, according to Marks.
Marks said it was fortunate that the fire was detected early and didn’t have a chance to spread. He also wants to remind people to regularly clean their chimneys to help prevent fires.
The Watauga County Fire Marshal and Watauga Rescue also responded to the fire.
