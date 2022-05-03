COVE CREEK — The Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small brush fire on April 28 afternoon on Rubin Walker Road off of Baird's Creek.
According to Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey, the fire was one acre and the cause is undetermined at this time. The fire is under investigation.
No structures were threatened or damaged.
Cove Creek Assistant Chief Steve Marks said Cove Creek Fire provided a brush truck, a tanker and some manpower as well as set up the command post and coordinated resources.
Watauga Medics and Watauga Rescue were also on scene for medical standby and rehab.
On Sunday, April 24, multiple crews responded to a small fire near Arnette Hollow off of Bairds Creek in Vilas. The size of that fire was about 1.5 acres and the cause was a small debris pile that escaped when a gust of wind picked up embers, according to Harsey.
Foscoe Fire , Cove, Creek Fire, Boone Fire, Forest Service, Watauga County Fire Marshals office and Watauga Medics responded to that fire. No one was injured.
Meat Camp Volunteer Fire Department also responded to a small brush fire on Monday, April 25. Harsey said the fire was small and the cause was debris burning. Harsey said the fire was very close to the house and if it hadn’t been discovered there would have been a “much worse outcome.”
Meet Camp, Forest Service and the Watauga County Fire Marshall responded to that fire.
“Even though things are starting to green up doesn’t mean we are out of fire season yet,” Harsey said. “The forest floor is still getting direct sunlight and fuels dry out quick with the sunny warm weather we have been having. Always look at the weather before you decide to burn, make sure it’s legal material to burn and obtain a burn permit.”
