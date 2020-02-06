BOONE — About 30 supporters of the Blue Ridge ArtSpace — occupied by the Watauga County Arts Council — attended the Feb. 4, Watauga County Commissioners meeting to advocate for the organization’s lease renewal of its place in a county-owned building.
The Watauga County Arts Council sent an email on Jan. 31 asking supporters to attend the meeting, as members feared the lease would not be renewed. Executive Director Cherry Johnson explained that the organization has occupied the space at 377 Shadowline Drive since 2013 with an initial lease of two years and then a five-year renewal. The organization’s current lease will expire in June, and organizers advocated for another five-year lease. The council leases the building for $1 per year.
Ginger Bryant, the newly elected president of the council’s board of directors, said the organization’s current location is vital to the community as it is a central location in the county. She then told commissioners about various events and amenities offered at Blue Ridge ArtSpace, such as private music lessons, drawing lessons for children, workshop space for community art groups as well as a gallery of local artwork that rotates monthly. Bryant added that the space has hosted 280 art exhibits in the last seven years.
Bryant added that the organization will be in a transition phase in the coming year as Johnson plans to retire in August. The Watauga County Arts Council hopes to hire her replacement by June to give the new executive director time to train alongside Johnson. Additionally, she said the council is in the middle of revamping its fundraising opportunities.
Commissioner Larry Turnbow asked Johnson and Bryant if the organization had taken steps to secure its own property, instead of leasing from the county. Johnson said no, and that the organization had intended to continue asking for lease renewals at this time. She added that the organization has been focused on its restructuring during the last seven years, and that it’s not ready yet to move to another facility.
“I’m really concerned there hasn’t been any provision or steps or evaluation for a permanent space,” Turnbow said.
Turnbow said he was not advocating for pushing the Watauga County Arts Council out of the building, but was concerned about allowing the organization to continue to occupy the space when other county boards and councils — such as the Watauga Board of Elections office — need space as well.
“We are being crunched for space,” Turnbow said.
Bryant said she would love to see the organization have its own facility with space for galleries, meeting rooms and performance areas.
“That would be fantastic, but right now we desperately need to keep where we are so we can get a new director in, build our board of directors and implement these plans and starting to build on the foundation we already have,” Bryant said.
Turnbow made a motion to renew the lease for three years in addition to county staff working with the Watauga County Arts Council to create a long-term plan for its own facility. The motion died as the other commissioners did not second the motion.
Commissioner Perry Yates said that he was in favor of continuing to support the council by giving them the five-year renewal while they search for another executive director. He added that the the Watauga County Arts Council helps people in the county from the youth to the elderly, and that the county needs to help an organization that reaches various community members.
Yates made a motion to renew the lease for four years, to reach a middle ground between the five-year request from the organization and the three-year proposal from Turnbow. The motion passed unanimously, with the exception of chairman John Welch, who was not at the meeting for the vote. The discussion ended with advocacy from Turnbow for a commission liaison to work with the Watauga County Arts Council for guidance and feedback from the county.
The commissioners also passed a resolution supporting the Watauga High School Pioneer Playmakers, who will be representing North Carolina at the Southeastern Theatre Conference in Kentucky. The resolution proclaimed the week of Feb. 23-29 as “Pioneer Playmakers Week” throughout Watauga County.
Additionally, the board approved the purchase of equipment and furniture for the Watauga Community Recreation Center that was within the project’s budget. These items included $34,062 for bleachers and padding, $161,991.04 for indoor furniture, $14,840.41 for exterior county seals for the building and $39,610 for an aerial lift (to be used by the community recreation center and other county facilities, parking lots and fields), according to County Manager Deron Geouque.
The board is meeting for its annual pre-budget retreat Feb. 13 and 14. The commissioners’ next regularly scheduled meeting is Feb. 18, but will move locations due to one-stop early voting; the meeting will be moved to courtroom No. 1 on the third floor of the Watauga County Courthouse.
The board also agreed to meet with the Boone Town Council at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the Cooperative Extension meeting room to discuss the future of the Turner Law Office located on Water Street.
