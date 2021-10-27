WATAUGA — One Stop Early Voting ends Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. in Watauga County, but voters can also vote on Election Day, Nov. 2.
Voters can pick a day and time that works best for them by visiting one of the two early voting sites in Watauga County.
If a community member is not registered to vote, they can register to during the early voting period, but will need to bring proof of residence in Watauga County.
If a community member has moved recently, their information can easily be updated during early voting. There are two early voting sites. The first is at the Watauga County Administration Building, located at 814 W. King Street and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The second is at the Blue Ridge Ballroom, located on campus in App State’s student union, and is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking for voters is located at 614 Howard St. next to the Miles Annas Student Services Building.
Both sites are open the last day of early voting, Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Community members registered to vote in Watauga County and who live in the town limits of Blowing Rock, Boone, Seven Devils or Beech Mountain can vote at either site, no matter which town they reside.
For more information or questions, community members can call the Board of Elections at (828) 265-8061.
