BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners finalized the consolidation of 911 services in Watauga County at their April 5 meeting.
The county and town of Boone were using separate calling centers for emergency communication, which would lead some calls being transferred to the right call center. The consolidation will see the county take full control to streamline the process as of May 1.
“They’re turning it over to us, it’s our responsibility,” county manager Deron Geouque said. “With the dispatchers (Boone) is giving us, it allows us to provide some additional supervision that we weren’t able to accomplish currently.”
The agreement will see six full-time tele-communicators transfer from the town to the county, while the town will pay an annual fee of $419,940 to the county to help cover costs.
Commissioner Billy Kennedy noted that with the additional operators, there can be more people answering calls on every shift, while allowing those shifts to be shorter or easier on operators.
“Public safety is a big one and this is right up there,” Kennedy said of the consolidation, noting it was the result of the town and county working together.
The consolidation process also includes plans to build a new 911 center at 673 Brookshire Road near Brookshire Park. Part of the agreement was that the town will waive “permit, system development fees and tap fees for water and sewer to the emergency service facility” and that the current equipment will continue to be housed with the Boone Police Department until the building is completed.
The town approved the agreement on March 23, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. At the meeting, Mayor Tim Futrelle said that the project had been discussed for more than 20 years and that everyone involved should be proud of getting it “across the finish line.”
“It’s exciting,” Geouque said. “I know when I was interviewed for my job, the question I was asked was ‘what’s your opinion centralized dispatch?’ and I said it should happen.”
Geouque noted that the separated dispatch systems likely happened due to their development as time went on, and that the consolidation is a “win-win for all involved.”
