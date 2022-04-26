BOONE — Headed into the summer months, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners’ agenda was light and forward-focused at its regular April meeting.
The commissioners read a resolution recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month, declaring that “mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being, and mental illnesses are prevalent in our county, state and nation, with one in five adults experiencing a mental health issue,” the resolution stated.
The resolution also addressed the stigma and resulting discrimination around mental health as a “primary obstacle to early identification and effective treatment of individuals with mental illness and their ability to recover and lead full and productive lives.”
Coming up on the one year anniversary of the 13-hour standoff on April 28, 2021, commissioner Billy Kennedy noted that what happened last April was “the worst example of what can happen in a mental health crisis.”
As the Watauga Democrat previously reported, on April 28, 2021, Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox responded to a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle. Fox died at the scene and Ward died after being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, and the standoff ended after 13 hours with Barnes’ death.
Commissioner John Welch said that many community members have been impacted by these losses, and the Ligon family has been impacted as well. He said the board is keeping the Ligon family, the families of the fallen officers and all involved in their minds during this time.
Earlier in April, the commissioners also declared April 28 as a Day of Remembrance, and April as the Month of Remembrance for Watauga County’s Fallen Law Enforcement Officers, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
Finance Director for the county, Misty Watson, addressed the commissioners to approve budget amendments reflecting allocations, expenditures and grants the county has received. The county received a grant for just more than $19,000 to purchase new radar equipment for the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office because its radars were at the end of their lifespans.
The county received its annual grant for the senior health insurance information program and the county will be reimbursed $15,000 for legal fees and PC licenses for social services' computer systems.
The commissioners allocated $10,000 in March to the Economic Development Committee for the Boonerang Festival and the board also allocated $20,000 for Habitat Humanity, as the Watauga Democrat previously reported; and North Carolina lottery funds amounting $300,000 and $685,000 for various expenditures and county Capital Improvement Plan projects.
Looking forward to the summer, the commissioners heard from Matt Snyder, director of the Watauga County Board of Elections, about approving maintenance for election systems. Snyder said the Board of Elections plans to use the same maintenance company as before to check and adjust the scanning machines that check Watauga’s paper ballots.
Snyder said that the equipment, per law, is serviced annually and this year they had six machines, which presented with issues that the service company fixed.
With primary elections on the horizon, the Board of Commissioners will change their meeting locations to accommodate the Board of Elections using the commissioners' boardroom for voting. The May meeting for the commissioners will move to Tuesday, May 24, and the meetings scheduled for May 3 and July 19 will happen at their regularly scheduled time of 5:30 p.m., but at the community room of the Watauga County Community Recreation Center, located at 231 Complex Drive.
Additionally, the commissioners will hold their budget work sessions on Thursday, May 12 and Friday May 13 to discuss the upcoming fiscal year’s budget priorities.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
