BOONE — The 2022-23 county budget is set after being unanimously approved by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners.
Months of work from the board and county staff culminated in a plan that is based on anticipated revenues of $76,579,140, even with the lowest property tax rate in the state, according to board Chairman John Welch. With the new budget, the property tax in rate in Watauga is set to drop from 40.3 cents per $100 to 31.8 cents.
Also included in the budget is more than $15.8 million dedicated to Watauga County Schools, a $4 million increase in capital improvement projects budget intended for the planning and development of a new Hardin Park School and construction of a new 911 dispatch center, among other projects.
“Great job by (County Manager Deron Geouque) and (Finance Director Misty Watson) and all of our department heads on putting together another incredible budget that continues to move the county forward,” Welch said during the Tuesday, June 7, meeting.
Commissioner Billy Kennedy noted that the budget not only allows the county to “catch up for previously underfunded things” but allows them to also save money and avoid issues down the line.
However, it is not all set in stone. The state requires that counties finalize their budgets by the end of June, but there is always the possibility of something coming from the state level that could require adjustments.
It was also revealed at the meeting that under the advice from county attorney Tony Di Santi, Watauga County opted to not petition for a discretionary review to try and overturn a decision from the N.C. Court of Appeals upholding Watauga Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus’ order for Watauga County to issue a high-impact land use permit to Appalachian Materials — a subsidiary of Radford Quarries — for an asphalt plant.
Di Santi explained that under Rule 11 of the North Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure, every attorney has an obligation to not pursue litigation if there is not a reason in good faith to do so.
“Based upon that, I sat and talked with Chelsea Garrett — who was the lead counsel in that case — and we both came to the conclusion, as soon as we read the decision, that we did not have a good faith belief in pursuing the matter on appeal again,” Di Santi said. “I also felt like that sanctions could be issued against Ms. Garrett, me and the county for taking action.”
The asphalt plant, proposed to be built on Rainbow Trail in Boone, would be near the Margaret E. Gragg Education Center, home of the Watauga County Board of Education. The county has been opposing the plant since a permit was applied for in June 2015 under their high impact land use laws, which would stop something like an asphalt plant being built within 1,500 feet of an “education facility,” the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
However, the sticking point came from whether the Margaret E. Gragg Education Center is considered an education facility, which the courts deemed it not to be. The county went to the N.C. Court of Appeals for the next step in their case, but a unanimous verdict going against them ultimately ended the saga.
During the meeting, the commissioners also looked at a funding option for the Middle Fork Greenway project as Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman presented an application for a $500,000 Water Resource Grant.
The board approved the application for the grant, which, if approved, would go toward work on the Boone Gorge Park development area.
With the budget season completed, the board opted to cancel their first meeting of July, which was scheduled for Tuesday, July 5. Something of a tradition for the county, the combination of a lot of work having gone into the budget and the Fourth of July holiday meant the board has typically canceled the meeting.
That leaves the only meeting in July scheduled for July 19, but even that is not a guarantee. Geouque noted that a contract bid relating to a landfill has a 60-day time limit, and it could cause the July meeting to be moved up a week. However, no decision was made just yet, with the board agreeing to revisit the issue at their second June meeting.
The next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.